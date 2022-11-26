Suffering From Joint Pain? Practice These 4 Yoga Poses

Joint pain is quite common among elderly people and now as winter has arrived, the aches and pains are likely to get worsen. However, this situation can be avoided if people follow a healthy and balanced lifestyle that includes a proper diet, regular exercise, and a few other measures. Just like exercise, doing Yoga can prove to be very beneficial for people suffering from joint pains. It has numerous health benefits, ranging from increased flexibility to improved blood circulation to faster recovery from an injury.

Although every yoga pose is good for us, certain poses are specifically made for better joint health and pain-free movement. Today, let’s take a look at them.

1. Bound Angle Pose

This pose will be favourable for your hip joint. Sit on a mat, bend your legs at the knees and bring the soles of your feet together to perform Bound Angle Pose correctly. Tuck the heels of your feet close to your pelvis as much as you can. This pose should be held for one to five minutes at a time.

2. Bridge Pose

The bridge pose strengthens the knee joints and could be effective for those suffering from osteoporosis. Lay on your yoga mat, bend your knees, and place your feet on the floor to begin. Lift your body slowly while pressing your head, neck, shoulders, and arms into the mat.

3. Warrior Pose

To perform the warrior pose stand with your legs wide apart. The warrior pose with your knees bent and shoulders raised, helps to improve balance and strengthen your knee joints. Another warrior pose involves lifting one of the legs off the ground to form a 90-degree angle at the knee. This helps to strengthen the knee.

4. Forward Fold

This is an excellent exercise for people who have stiff muscles. It requires less flexibility than other poses and has numerous adaptations depending on one’s level of experience. To do this pose, forward at the hips, bending the torso. Let your head hang down for a moment. The forward fold will strengthen your hips and knees along with improving leg flexibility.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here