Suffering from PCOS? Munch on These Seeds to Fight it

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in women means they deal with irregular periods, polycystic ovaries, and excess growth of body hair owing to increased levels of male hormones. Quite a common complication, PCOS affects women of reproductive age and leads to a hormonal imbalance. While medical intervention and expert treatment is indispensable to reverse the condition, diet and lifestyle changes have found to greatly benefit as well. Among other nutrients, including pumpkin seeds in the diet is widely suggested. Also called pepitas, this powerhouse of seeds should your go-to superfood if you suffer from PCOS:

How Pumpkin Seeds Help in Treatment Of PCOS?

Rich in magnesium and high in antioxidants, pumpkin seeds offer a wide range of benefits for women with PCOS. Consuming these seeds helps reduce the risk of osteoporosis in women after menopause. Highly nourishing, pumpkin seeds keep hormonal imbalances in check and help improve health. They also pack phosphorus, copper, iron, zinc and manganese and are a good source of protein, monounsaturated fats, and Vitamin A.

Benefits:

Aids in hair loss reduction

Provides essential fatty acids

Helpful in keeping cholesterol levels in check

Excellent for bone formation.

Helps in improvement of sleep patterns.

How To Include These Seeds In Your Diet?

They make a great snack, you can rinse and roast the flat, edible, egg-shaped seeds for consumption. Pumpkin seeds can be tossed into a salad, vegetables, yogurt parfait, or oatmeal.

Just sprinkle on soups or blend them into a smoothie. You can also mix them in puddings or garnish them on milkshakes. You can be creative and grind them in sauces and even toss on healthy avocado toasts.

Dry pumpkin seeds at home and toast with some olive oil and add spices like cinnamon, nutmeg or cayenne pepper. You can also eat them raw. Only a spoonful and no more.

