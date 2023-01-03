Suffering From PCOS? This Diet Is For You

Many women suffer from PCOS or Polycystic Ovarian syndrome. The condition alters a woman’s hormone levels. People with PCOS may ovulate less frequently. Missed or irregular periods, excessive hair growth, acne, infertility, and weight gain are all symptoms of PCOS. Although there is no permanent cure for it, a proper diet can help in managing it.

A nutritionist, Pooja Makhija stated on Instagram that if someone has PCOS, they should take proteins. She goes on to explain how proteins can help in the condition. She claims proteins aid appetite regulation and increases the hormones that aid in squelching our appetites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Makhija (@poojamakhija)

Not just proteins, any condition needs a balanced diet. Foods rich in fibre are also essential. By slowing down digestion and lowering blood sugar levels, high-fibre diets can help fight insulin resistance. Foods high in fibre such as beans, lentils, broccoli, cauliflower, almonds and berries can be advantageous. Foods that lower inflammation could be advantageous as well. These foods consist of tomatoes, walnuts, spinach, strawberries and blueberries.

While it’s easy to understand what to eat, one should also know what to avoid. Refined carbohydrates cause inflammation and disrupt insulin resistance, and hence should be avoided. These include foods such as white bread, sugary desserts or anything made with white flour.

You may want to cut back on inflammatory foods like fries, butter, and red or processed meats as well as sugary drinks like soda and juice. However, it’s best to consult a doctor before eliminating a number of foods from your diet. They can suggest a diet that is suitable for you and your particular requirements.

Changes in lifestyle can help with PCOS symptoms. Exercise and regular physical activity are among these adjustments. Both can aid in lowering insulin resistance, especially when combined with the restricted consumption of refined carbs.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here