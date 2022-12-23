Suffering From Sleep-related Issues? It’s Time To Change Your Pillow

Good sleep is essential for the human body to function well. Having quality sleep is of utmost importance, or our body may face serious complications over time. A lot of people think going to bed and waking up on time are the only factors that affect our sleep quality.

But sleep quality is also affected by many other factors, one of which is our pillow. The pillows we sleep on are an important part of our sleep cycle. If a person sleeps on the wrong pillow, they might face issues like insomnia and neck pain.

According to Healthline, the best way to get relief from sleep-related problems such as lack of sleep or neck pain is by changing your pillow. There are innumerable kinds of pillows available in the market based on your requirements and budget.

Different pillows are designed to meet different goals, but the most crucial among them is to provide better sleep to people. For instance, pregnant women have pillows designed in a certain way to provide them with the extra comfort they require during pregnancy.

The different factors that determine what kind of pillow one should sleep on are:

Sleeping position – If you sleep on your stomach and put weight on your back, it affects the position of your spine. This leads to the head and neck needing support while you rest. Choose a pillow that can help you support your head and neck for sleeping in this position.

Pillow shape – Pillows are usually rectangular. But cervical or neck pillows are round and cover most of our neck to give our neck extra protection. Keep these shape differences in mind while buying a pillow suitable for your neck.

Pillow fill – Some pillows are flatter than the rest. This is because while some people require extra support and fluffiness for comfort, others require flatter pillows to have a straight posture and avoid neck pains. This is the reason pillow fill is an important factor when deciding what kind of pillow will suit you the best.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here