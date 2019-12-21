Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sugar Not to Blame for High Heart Disease Risk in People Susceptible to Diabetes, Says Study

The research led by the University of Glasgow in the UK found that higher heart disease risk in such people was largely due to a higher prevalence of other cardiac risk factors such as obesity, higher blood pressure levels and abnormal lipids.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sugar Not to Blame for High Heart Disease Risk in People Susceptible to Diabetes, Says Study
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ AzmanJaka/ Istock.com)

Patients at a high risk of diabetes also have a greater risk of heart disease -- but not because of increased sugar levels, according to a study published on Thursday.

The research led by the University of Glasgow in the UK found that higher heart disease risk in such people was largely due to a higher prevalence of other cardiac risk factors such as obesity, higher blood pressure levels and abnormal lipids.

The study, published in the journal Diabetes Care, analysed over 370,000 patients from the UK Biobank, making it the largest single cohort reported to date using patients' measurements of HbA1c average blood glucose (sugar) levels over 2-3 months.

The researchers wanted to assess whether knowing HbA1c levels -- which are increasingly measured in screening for diabetes to assess risk -- could improve heart disease risk assessment.

They found that the near two-fold higher risk for heart disease for those susceptible to diabetes was driven mainly by abnormal levels of conventional heart disease risk factors.

On average such people were around 10 kilogrammes heavier, and their blood pressure was already six units higher, the researchers noted.

They also smoked so they had many other reasons to be at higher risk, well before their sugar levels rose into the diabetes range.

The team noted that people at risk for diabetes are, on average, have 80 per cent greater risk of heart disease compared to those with normal HbA1c levels.

However, such risk is not largely driven by elevated HbA1c, but by differences in the prevalence or levels of other established heart disease risk factors, such as age, blood pressure, smoking, lipid levels, and body mass index (BMI).

"In our study, we found that whilst assessing HbA1c levels adds minimally to cardiovascular risk prediction, those patients at risk for diabetes should have their heart disease risk factors appropriately measured and managed using conventional methods," said Professor Naveed Sattar, from the University of Glasgow.

"Doctors, therefore, should make sure such patients are properly checked for all risk factors as the patients will then better know all their risks and be more motivated to make lifestyle changes which may lessen all these risks," Sattar said.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram