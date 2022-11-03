Sugar To Oil, Ingredients That May Pose Long-Term Health Hazards

Whenever those hunger pangs hit you at midnight, you head to the kitchen and explore what’s on the fridge or at the counter. From daily grocery items to products like sugar, oil, vinegar, spices, and a plethora of cooking ingredients are readily available in the kitchen. However, have you ever stopped and wondered whether some of these items are good for your health or not?

Many times we tend to keep on cooking and consuming plenty of unhealthy food because we are not aware of their side effects. We keep forgetting that besides cutting out junk food, some of the cooking essentials found in the kitchen equally contribute to poor health. Here are 4 primary ingredients that might cause more harm than good if used excessively.

Sugar

Sugar jars or containers are found in every household. We often add spoonful of sugar to our daily beverages, shakes, juices, and other dishes without checking. Too much sugar intake might lead to deadly diseases like diabetes, weight gain, high blood pressure, and even stroke.

Salt

Another common kitchen ingredient is salt. While cooking, we might mistakenly add a pinch of extra salt to the food preparation. However, even that small quantity of salt might prove to be a health hazard. According to a report by the World Health Organization, people who consume over 9 to 12 gms of salt per day are prone to heart diseases like stroke and high blood pressure.

Oil

Oil is an indispensable part of life. We cannot imagine cooking any food without a drop of oil in it as it acts as a stimulator for enhancing the taste. However, if you catch yourself munching on pakodas, french fries, nuggets, and other fried food, it’s time to take a step back. Higher amounts of oil in your food pave the way for heart problems like cardiac arrest, weight gain, diabetes, and even ovarian cancer.

Refined Flour

To prepare puris and paranthas, refined flour is used. It is also present in cookies, pasta, bread, and cereal. But, if you consume refined flour daily, it might make you fatter, cause metabolic troubles, and other cardiovascular diseases, leading to cancer.

