Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday Give Best Friends Forever Goals

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Chunkey Panday's daughter Ananya Panday are often seen hanging out with each other, but their recent outing is giving some major best friend goals.The two were caught laughing and giggling by the shutterbugs a few days ago. In the photographs that have surfaced online, Suhana and Ananya are seated at the back of a car in a joyous mood.Dressed in casual wear, both were sharing smiles with each other. In one photograph, they are seen covering their mouth, trying to control their laughter.The girls also share a good equation with actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor.The 20-year-old Ananya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with "Student of The Year 2", while Suhana, 18, is currently pursuing her higher education in London.