GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Suhana Khan and AbRam Look Adorable in a Photo Shared by Mom Gauri Khan; See Pic

Suhana Khan and AbRam look adorable together. Take a look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 4, 2018, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Suhana Khan and AbRam Look Adorable in a Photo Shared by Mom Gauri Khan; See Pic
Image: SRK/Instagram
After wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is currently on a break, enjoying a European holiday with his family. While the Khans were vacationing in Barcelona earlier this week, seems like they have moved on from Spain to explore France’s Marseille.

In a recent photograph shared by Gauri Khan, the entrepreneur gave a glimpse of their ‘suite life on deck’ en route Marseille. Seen in the image are Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and son AbRam, clicked in a rather adorable moment with little AbRam sitting on his sister’s lap and having some fun.

The two siblings are accompanied by three others, who presumably are Suhana’s friends.

Take a look.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



Earlier, Gauri shared a picture of her ‘boys in Barcelona’ — Shah Rukh Khan, elder son Aaryan and AbRam, soaking the sun and enjoying their vacation.

Take a look.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



Shah Rukh too took to Instagram to share an adorable, ‘sun-kissed’ picture of Suhana and himself on his Insta stories.

Take a look.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Shantanu David
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery