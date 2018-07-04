Suhana Khan and AbRam Look Adorable in a Photo Shared by Mom Gauri Khan; See Pic

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:29am PDT

After wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is currently on a break, enjoying a European holiday with his family. While the Khans were vacationing in Barcelona earlier this week, seems like they have moved on from Spain to explore France’s Marseille.In a recent photograph shared by Gauri Khan, the entrepreneur gave a glimpse of their ‘suite life on deck’ en route Marseille. Seen in the image are Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and son AbRam, clicked in a rather adorable moment with little AbRam sitting on his sister’s lap and having some fun.The two siblings are accompanied by three others, who presumably are Suhana’s friends.Take a look.Earlier, Gauri shared a picture of her ‘boys in Barcelona’ — Shah Rukh Khan, elder son Aaryan and AbRam, soaking the sun and enjoying their vacation.Take a look.Shah Rukh too took to Instagram to share an adorable, ‘sun-kissed’ picture of Suhana and himself on his Insta stories.Take a look.