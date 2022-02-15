CHANGE LANGUAGE
Suhana Khan Channels her Inner Diva in a Manish Malhotra Red Saree; Gauri Khan says, Love the Vibe
Suhana Khan Channels her Inner Diva in a Manish Malhotra Red Saree; Gauri Khan says, Love the Vibe

Akshata Shetty

Suhana who is known to keep her looks casual yet chic for her various outings, showcased a desi side to her. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and posted a stunning picture of Suhana Khan wearing one of his red-hot designs.

Looking radiant in a red saree, Suhana posed like a true diva in the photographs posted by the celebrity designer. Draped in a signature Manish Malhotra Taban saree, the red-on-red creation featured sequins running horizontally through the fabric.

Styled by celebrity stylish Ami Patel, Suhana’s hair and makeup was done by Florian Hurel. With her hair tied into a ponytail with delicate waves, the young star completed the gorgeous look with a pair of jhumkas. Keeping the makeup to a bare minimum, she accentuated the look with a small bindi.

Loving the vibe, Gauri Khan commented on the post and said: Red it is!!! Love the vibe manish (sic).

Slaying it in co-ords to denim shorts paired with halter tops, Suhana is seen as one of the upcoming style divas. The last time we spotted Suhana don a desi look was during Diwali in 2018, when she wore a pre-stitched gorgeous deep blue lehenga saree with embellishments.  She posted pictures on Instagram and wrote: Make me laugh and take me dancing. The Monisha Jaising creation featured a fish tail silhouette and silver embroidery.

February 15, 2022, 19:02 IST