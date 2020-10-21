Suhana Khan Has Her Style on Point in Diane Von Furstenberg Silk Wrap Dress

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is emerging as one of the most stylish starkids in Bollywood. Her photo in a green wrap dress from a top luxury brand is making ripples in the fashion circles.

The 19-year-old aspiring actress is seen wearing a knee-length dress by Diane Von Furstenberg (DVF) in an Instagram picture. The silk dress featured wrap-detail at the front with quarter sleeves. The photo shows Suhana sitting on her bed as she posed for the camera. she kept her makeup minimal make-up with glossy lips and left her middle-parted long wavy hair down.

Posting the picture, Suhana wrote, "Gonna post this before i stare at it long enough to start hating it." The dress by designer Diane von Furstenberg costs Rs 35,750, reported India Today. Take a look:

Suhana's Instagram feed is full of fashionable photos flaunting her chic yet elegant style. She surely likes to keep it understated and classy when it comes to sartorial choices. Monochromatic looks, minimal accessories and nude makeup seem to be her thing.

A few days back she took to Instagram to share a priceless throwback photograph with dad Shah Rukh Khan from Kolkata Knight Rider's first-ever IPL match. The family is in the UAE, where the current season of the IPL is being held.