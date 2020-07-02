Suhana Khan Looks Gorgeous as She Poses with her Friends
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, despite being away from films, has remained in the limelight.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, despite being away from films, has remained in the limelight. She is quite active on social media and often creates buzz on the internet with her glamorous photos.
A throwback picture of Suhana shared by one of her fan pages is doing rounds on social media. The photo has Suhana smiling ear to ear as she poses with a group of friends.
Suhana turned 20 in May, but she had to celebrate this birthday at her home, Mannat due to coronavirus lockdown. Giving her Instagram family a sneak peek of her day, Suhana shared stunning slo-mo videos of herself on the photo-sharing app.
Dressed in a floor-length spaghetti strap dress, Suhana posed for the cameras as swift winds flew through her hair. Posing for a seemingly at-home photoshoot, Suhana looked gorgeous, to say the least.
