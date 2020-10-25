Suhana Khan Looks Stunning in Olive Bodycon Dress, See Pic

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, looked stunning in a beautiful olive bodycon dress she wore for a night out.

Suhana posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen posing for the camera dressed in a perfectly-fitted bodycon dress. She completed her look with minimal make-up and left her hair open.

Alongside the image, she wrote, "bye moving into this bathroom".

Suhana last month revealed how she was told she is ugly because of her skin tone since she was 12 years old. She said she has not got her skin lightened, adding that she would never do it.

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family.

The 20-year-old is SRK and Gauri Khan's second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.