Suhana Khan Looks Stunning in Olive Bodycon Dress, See Pic
credits - Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, looked stunning in a beautiful olive bodycon dress she wore for a night out.
Suhana posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen posing for the camera dressed in a perfectly-fitted bodycon dress. She completed her look with minimal make-up and left her hair open.
Alongside the image, she wrote, "bye moving into this bathroom".
Suhana last month revealed how she was told she is ugly because of her skin tone since she was 12 years old. She said she has not got her skin lightened, adding that she would never do it.
View this post on Instagram
There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism
Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family.
The 20-year-old is SRK and Gauri Khan's second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.