English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Suhana Khan Looks Ultra Glam in her Debut Magazine Photoshoot; See Pics
Suhana Khan is Bollywood ready. Her recent pictures are proof. Take a look.
(Photo: Suhana Khan/ Vogue India Instagram)
Loading...
Suhana Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer-entrepreneur Gauri Khan’s daughter, is certainly Bollywood ready. And, we say this not because pictures from her recent vacation in Europe took the Internet by storm, but because she is slaying it on her debut appearance on a magazine cover for Vogue India’s August issue.
The magazine cover, which was launched by SRK himself on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai, had Suhana looking her glamorous best. At the event, he said, "I hope it is not taken as an entitlement because she happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter but I hope it is seen as a responsibility that Suhana now has. And I think this is going to remove some of the entitlement she has because she happens to be my daughter. I have been gifted to be in the company of so many fantastic women and I hope my daughter can join in and be one of them someday. So thank you very much for giving her this opportunity." "She is 18, she is lovely, sensitive, sweet and extremely shy but also extremely strong. And I just want to thank you all who were behind all this and for making her look so nice. I will be proud of her when she is proud of herself and the job that she does and she will do that," he added.
Both SRK and Gauri took to their respective social media accounts to officially introduce their daughter to the world and thank the team who worked tirelessly to make the shoot a success.
Suhana oozed sexiness as she donned a Natasha Zinko shirt and shirt, lying on a sofa, posing for the cameras in one of the photos from the photoshoot.
Take a look.
In another photograph, Suhana sported a high-neck, short, multi-coloured Balmain dress that featured geometric patterns that accentuated the divas curves to perfection. Tousled hair, smokey eyes and lots of highlighter rounded off Suhana’s look.
Take a look.
Here are some other pictures of Suhana Khan from her debut photoshoot.
It isn’t new for star kids to first shoot for a fashion magazine before making their silver screen debut. Janhvi Kapoor too took a similar route before Dhadak released earlier this year.
Also Watch
The magazine cover, which was launched by SRK himself on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai, had Suhana looking her glamorous best. At the event, he said, "I hope it is not taken as an entitlement because she happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter but I hope it is seen as a responsibility that Suhana now has. And I think this is going to remove some of the entitlement she has because she happens to be my daughter. I have been gifted to be in the company of so many fantastic women and I hope my daughter can join in and be one of them someday. So thank you very much for giving her this opportunity." "She is 18, she is lovely, sensitive, sweet and extremely shy but also extremely strong. And I just want to thank you all who were behind all this and for making her look so nice. I will be proud of her when she is proud of herself and the job that she does and she will do that," he added.
Both SRK and Gauri took to their respective social media accounts to officially introduce their daughter to the world and thank the team who worked tirelessly to make the shoot a success.
Suhana oozed sexiness as she donned a Natasha Zinko shirt and shirt, lying on a sofa, posing for the cameras in one of the photos from the photoshoot.
Take a look.
In another photograph, Suhana sported a high-neck, short, multi-coloured Balmain dress that featured geometric patterns that accentuated the divas curves to perfection. Tousled hair, smokey eyes and lots of highlighter rounded off Suhana’s look.
Take a look.
Here are some other pictures of Suhana Khan from her debut photoshoot.
Bollywood can wait, #SuhanaKhan tells us why in our August 2018 cover story. Head to our Instagram stories to find out more. Photographed by: Errikos Andreou (@errikosandreouphoto). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Make-up: Namrata Soni (@namratasoni)
It isn’t new for star kids to first shoot for a fashion magazine before making their silver screen debut. Janhvi Kapoor too took a similar route before Dhadak released earlier this year.
Also Watch
-
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
- Suhana Khan
- Suhana Khan debut magazine cover
- Suhana Khan debut magazine photoshoot
- Suhana Khan debut photoshoot
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
- Suhana Khan
- Suhana Khan debut magazine cover
- Suhana Khan debut magazine photoshoot
- Suhana Khan debut photoshoot
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Reports: Spoke to Her, She Seems Happy
- Suhana Khan Looks Ultra Glam in her Debut Magazine Photoshoot; See Pics
- Shah Rukh Khan on Suhana Khan's First Magazine Cover: I Hope It's Not Taken As an Entitlement
- Top 5 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternates Under Rs 2 Lakh: Bajaj Dominar, Yamaha FZ25 and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...