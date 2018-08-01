Suhana Khan Looks Ultra Glam in her Debut Magazine Photoshoot; See Pics

Suhana Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer-entrepreneur Gauri Khan’s daughter, is certainly Bollywood ready. And, we say this not because pictures from her recent vacation in Europe took the Internet by storm, but because she is slaying it on her debut appearance on a magazine cover for Vogue India’s August issue.The magazine cover, which was launched by SRK himself on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai, had Suhana looking her glamorous best. At the event, he said, "I hope it is not taken as an entitlement because she happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter but I hope it is seen as a responsibility that Suhana now has. And I think this is going to remove some of the entitlement she has because she happens to be my daughter. I have been gifted to be in the company of so many fantastic women and I hope my daughter can join in and be one of them someday. So thank you very much for giving her this opportunity." "She is 18, she is lovely, sensitive, sweet and extremely shy but also extremely strong. And I just want to thank you all who were behind all this and for making her look so nice. I will be proud of her when she is proud of herself and the job that she does and she will do that," he added.Both SRK and Gauri took to their respective social media accounts to officially introduce their daughter to the world and thank the team who worked tirelessly to make the shoot a success.Suhana oozed sexiness as she donned a Natasha Zinko shirt and shirt, lying on a sofa, posing for the cameras in one of the photos from the photoshoot.Take a look.In another photograph, Suhana sported a high-neck, short, multi-coloured Balmain dress that featured geometric patterns that accentuated the divas curves to perfection. Tousled hair, smokey eyes and lots of highlighter rounded off Suhana’s look.Take a look.Here are some other pictures of Suhana Khan from her debut photoshoot.It isn’t new for star kids to first shoot for a fashion magazine before making their silver screen debut. Janhvi Kapoor too took a similar route before Dhadak released earlier this year.