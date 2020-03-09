Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public, See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently made her Instagram account public. The popular star-kid is currently studying acting at New York University and is planning to make her Bollywood debut soon after her education is completed.

Suhana, who has grown up in the public eye and often made headlines as her pictures posted by her parents or fan-pages went viral, opted for privacy on Instagram for quite some time. Now, it seems like the aspiring actress is ready to share glimpses of her life with her fans.

Take a look at some of the pictures posted by the fashionista:

Suhana Khan recently appeared on a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. It drew a lot of applause for Lydia with fans saying that she is a promising actress.

Check out the teaser of the short film below:

Recently, there were reports that said Suhana Khan has been roped in with Bigg Boss finalist Asim Riaz to make her debut with Student of the Year 3. However, Karan Johar refuted these rumours on Twitter.

