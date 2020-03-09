Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public, See Pics

Suhana Khan has made her Instagram account public. The aspiring actress is currently studying acting in New York University.

News18.com

March 9, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public, See Pics
Image: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently made her Instagram account public. The popular star-kid is currently studying acting at New York University and is planning to make her Bollywood debut soon after her education is completed.

Suhana, who has grown up in the public eye and often made headlines as her pictures posted by her parents or fan-pages went viral, opted for privacy on Instagram for quite some time. Now, it seems like the aspiring actress is ready to share glimpses of her life with her fans.

Take a look at some of the pictures posted by the fashionista:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

View this post on Instagram

Three’s a crowd

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

View this post on Instagram

I’m a bully

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

View this post on Instagram

Make me laugh and take me dancing

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

View this post on Instagram

Drama is really cool ! #romeoandjuliet

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Suhana Khan recently appeared on a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. It drew a lot of applause for Lydia with fans saying that she is a promising actress.

Check out the teaser of the short film below:

View this post on Instagram

@theodoregimeno ❤️

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Recently, there were reports that said Suhana Khan has been roped in with Bigg Boss finalist Asim Riaz to make her debut with Student of the Year 3. However, Karan Johar refuted these rumours on Twitter.

