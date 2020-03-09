Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public, See Pics
Suhana Khan has made her Instagram account public. The aspiring actress is currently studying acting in New York University.
Image: Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently made her Instagram account public. The popular star-kid is currently studying acting at New York University and is planning to make her Bollywood debut soon after her education is completed.
Suhana, who has grown up in the public eye and often made headlines as her pictures posted by her parents or fan-pages went viral, opted for privacy on Instagram for quite some time. Now, it seems like the aspiring actress is ready to share glimpses of her life with her fans.
Take a look at some of the pictures posted by the fashionista:
Suhana Khan recently appeared on a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. It drew a lot of applause for Lydia with fans saying that she is a promising actress.
Check out the teaser of the short film below:
Recently, there were reports that said Suhana Khan has been roped in with Bigg Boss finalist Asim Riaz to make her debut with Student of the Year 3. However, Karan Johar refuted these rumours on Twitter.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Says 'Reham Karo' to Deepika Padukone as She Poses in Beachwear
- Happy Holi 2020: 5 Hindi Songs to Make Your Party Happening
- There Was Time When I Was Even Ready to Pay to Act But Still Got Rejected, Says Vicky Kaushal
- HOLD THE PRESS! Scientists May Have Found a Way to Prevent Coronavirus Spread
- This is The Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars, Yet; But Even Scientists Are Not Sure