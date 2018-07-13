English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Suhana Khan’s Uber Stylish Look Proves She is a True Fashionista; See Pics
Suhana Khan looks absolutely stunning in this latest photo from her Europe vacation.
Suhana Khan looks absolutely stunning in this latest photo from her Europe vacation.
Suhana Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and entrepreneur Gauri Khan’s daughter, has been dominating the internet with her stylish pictures for a while now.
The star kid, who is holidaying in Europe with her family and friends, has been giving her fans on social media a glimpse of their envy-worthy life abroad.
While Suhana's beautiful vacation pictures that surfaced on the Internet earlier have already made the netizens go crazy, there has been a fresh addition to it.
In the recent photo, Suhana, 18, can be seen wearing a pink-and-white printed harem pants teamed with a white spaghetti crop top and a pair of white sneakers. She accessorised her look with a sling bag and a pair of reflectors.
Take a look at Suhana's uber-stylish look here.
Earlier, another photo of the star kid surfaced online in which she was seen donning a pink and white striped jumpsuit which she accessorised with a brown coloured sling bag and golden hoops.
Take a look.
King Khan’s daughter Suhana wishes to pursue a career in acting but has been advised by her father to first compete her education before stepping foot in the industry.
