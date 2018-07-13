Suhana Khan’s Uber Stylish Look Proves She is a True Fashionista; See Pics

A post shared by ⭐suhana khan (suhanians)⭐ (@suhanakhan__fb) on Jul 12, 2018 at 6:54am PDT

Suhana Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and entrepreneur Gauri Khan’s daughter, has been dominating the internet with her stylish pictures for a while now.The star kid, who is holidaying in Europe with her family and friends, has been giving her fans on social media a glimpse of their envy-worthy life abroad.While Suhana's beautiful vacation pictures that surfaced on the Internet earlier have already made the netizens go crazy, there has been a fresh addition to it.In the recent photo, Suhana, 18, can be seen wearing a pink-and-white printed harem pants teamed with a white spaghetti crop top and a pair of white sneakers. She accessorised her look with a sling bag and a pair of reflectors.Take a look at Suhana's uber-stylish look here.Earlier, another photo of the star kid surfaced online in which she was seen donning a pink and white striped jumpsuit which she accessorised with a brown coloured sling bag and golden hoops.Take a look.King Khan’s daughter Suhana wishes to pursue a career in acting but has been advised by her father to first compete her education before stepping foot in the industry.