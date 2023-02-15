CHANGE LANGUAGE
Suhana Khan's Budget Friendly White Midi Is A Date Night Must

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 08:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Suhana Khan is an absolute rockstar when it comes to fashion and we cannot wait for her to make her debut soo.

Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Suhana’s social media presence and her style statements are already garnering much love from fans. She manages to set the internet ablaze with her sartorial choices. Suhana recently was spotted arriving for a party in Mumbai. Her outfit? A stunning white mini dress.

Suhana Khan flaunted her oh-so-goal-worthy figure in a bodycon mini-dress, which came with one-shoulder detailing. The asymmetrical neckline made the dress far from being boring. It also showcased an off-the-shoulder twisted strap. The ruched detailing on the sides added more drama to the overall look of her outfit. She accessorized her fashion outing with silver strappy heels, a stack of gold bracelets, a silver clutch, and a dainty gold necklace with a tiny locket.

A perfect date night fit? Why not? After all, it scores on all fronts, it’s fashionable, glamorous, and surprisingly affordable. Don’t worry, Suhana’s Valentine’s Day fit will not cost you a fortune. The white number was from Runaway The Label. It is available for around Rs 2,500 on Runaway The Label’s website.

Before this, playing with an opposite colour palette, she was seen in an all-black glittery gown. She attended a Beyonce concert at Atlantis The Royal opening in Dubai with her mother Gauri Khan and best friend Shanaya Kapoor. Suhana picked a black gown from Antonia Bronze X Nikita Karizma. It had a halter neck, a cowl neckline, and delicate sequin detailing all throughout. For the accessories, she opted for drop diamond earrings as well as a clutch. Her hair was tied in a sleek bun with a middle partition. Her dewy makeup was perfectly complemented with rosy cheek tint, kohled eyes, and pink lips.

Suhana Khan will make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies, produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, is set to premiere on Netflix this year. It is based on the well-known Archies Comics.

