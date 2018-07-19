English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Suhana Khan's Recent Picture With Gauri Faces Instagram's Fury for Inappropriate Dressing
Suhana faces the brickbats again!
Image: Instagram/ suhanakhan143
Suhana Khan is already a fashionista. From her edgy bikini style at Europe family vacation to attending weddings in designer looks executed with an elegant expertise, Suhana continues to keep us all on our toes when it comes to style.
By virtue of being the son or daughter of a celebrity, many children often grow up in the public glare. Not only does this mean they can't enjoy a normal childhood, they also become the target of some distasteful trolling. Suhana Khan, time and again, became a target for moral policing.
Instagrammers found a picture of Suhana doing rounds. People, in all their might, began trolling the 18-year-old. The picture shows mother-daughter duo setting fashion goals while travelling NYC. Suhana, dressed in sunny yellow Tee and shorts, posed with Gauri, who was dressed in printed denims and a cold-shoulder black top. The picture activated haters and trolls who then started moral policing Suhana, with some even lecturing her on how she should dress.
While King Khan’s little princess is acing the cool casual look, it is the vile remarks in the comments section that has got us alarmed. A few people couldn't stop themselves from outraging and slut-shaming.
After the backlash, some fans stood up against the negative comments.
This is not the first time that Suhana has been body-shamed. A few weeks ago, she was slammed for posing with her friend wearing a grey gym tee, which was a bit deep necked. Suhana Khan became a target for vicious trolling after her pictures in a bikini from a European vacation surfaced on the internet.
Suhana, 18, is the second of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's three children. Her elder brother Aryan, 20, is studying films while younger brother Abram, 5, lives in Mumbai with his parents. Shah Rukh's upcoming film is Zero.
