Suhana Khan’s Throwback Picture Shows Her Love for Animals

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is already a celebrity even before making her debut in Bollywood. She has amassed a large number of online followers with a fan club accounts on social media dedicated to her.

One of the fan clubs recently shared a throwback picture of the19-year-old on Instagram, portraying her love for animals. Suhana can be seen holding a baby chimpanzee in her hands while posing for the camera. Her face is brimming with joy.

In the pic, both Suhana and the baby chimpanzee are in a tight embrace. The fan club, named @Suhanakha2, captioned the photograph, “Can you guess, what is her name #suhanakhan.”

Suhana already has an official Instagram account where she keeps posting regular updates about her life. As reported in PinkVilla, she is currently spending her time with father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan at their home in Mumbai during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. In a recent post shared a month back, Gauri revealed Suhana’s makeup experiments at home. “Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity,” she captioned the post.

Suhana too shared pictures from the same day, giving us a glimpse of her sun-kissed face with some experimental make up.

View this post on Instagram Experimenting💄 A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on Mar 30, 2020 at 6:45am PDT

Professionally, Suhana has appeared in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. The romantic-drama depicted the story of a couple who went on a two-day road trip.

