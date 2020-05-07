Suhana Khan’s Throwback Picture Shows Her Love for Animals
Suhana is currently spending her time with father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan at their home in Mumbai during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.
Suhana is currently spending her time with father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan at their home in Mumbai during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is already a celebrity even before making her debut in Bollywood. She has amassed a large number of online followers with a fan club accounts on social media dedicated to her.
One of the fan clubs recently shared a throwback picture of the19-year-old on Instagram, portraying her love for animals. Suhana can be seen holding a baby chimpanzee in her hands while posing for the camera. Her face is brimming with joy.
In the pic, both Suhana and the baby chimpanzee are in a tight embrace. The fan club, named @Suhanakha2, captioned the photograph, “Can you guess, what is her name #suhanakhan.”
View this post on Instagram
Suhana already has an official Instagram account where she keeps posting regular updates about her life. As reported in PinkVilla, she is currently spending her time with father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan at their home in Mumbai during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. In a recent post shared a month back, Gauri revealed Suhana’s makeup experiments at home. “Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity,” she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity ..
A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on
Suhana too shared pictures from the same day, giving us a glimpse of her sun-kissed face with some experimental make up.
View this post on Instagram
Professionally, Suhana has appeared in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. The romantic-drama depicted the story of a couple who went on a two-day road trip.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Photographer Spots Extremely Rare Two-headed 'Wolf Snake' in Odisha Forest
- Shivin Narang Returns Home After Undergoing Surgery, Thanks Hospital Staff
- Slim Laptops & Convertibles For The Work From Home Warriors: You Can Get One in Every Budget
- This Black Hole is Just 1000 Light Years Away From Earth, The Closest One Known as Yet
- Karan Wahi Shares Mother's Inspiring Weight Loss Story; At 62 She Lost 18kgs During Lockdown