Suhana, Shanaya Pose With Kendall Jenner While Looking Their Stylish Best; Pictures Inside

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor joined many famous people at the lavish party in Dubai, including Kendall Jenner and Beyonce, who gave a special performance. If you liked the BFFs’ party attire, here is how much their glitzy costumes cost.

A long slew of well-known people, including Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, attended the opulent Atlantis The Royal hotel’s formal inauguration on the Palm Jumeirah. Numerous A-list celebrities attended the event, including Beyonce and Jay-Z, musician Liam Payne, rapper Kendall Jenner, and rapper Jay-Z. Suhana and Shanaya changed into chic party attire for one of the occasions; Shanaya wore a red bandeau midi dress, and Suhana went with a baby pink tiny dress. If you liked how they dressed for the Dubai night out, scroll down to find out where you can purchase the exact look.

The light pink hue of Suhana’s dress is accented by embellished spaghetti straps with bow embellishments, a tiny hem length, a plunging square neckline, a figure-hugging cut emphasising her lean frame, and a flowy skirt.

Suhana accessorised her look with chic pieces like a statement ring, sparkling diamond earrings, and embellished strappy high shoes. In the end, Suhana’s glam options included coral pink lipstick, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, reddened cheeks, luminous complexion, and feathery brows.

Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for a vivid red midi dress with a sculpted silhouette, sheer panelling on the front, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a midi hem length.

The whimsical yet risk-taking look was created by Shanaya with a glittering silver Valentino handbag, embellished silver stilettos, smokey eye shadow, a nude lip colour, flushed cheeks, and mascara on the lashes. The last touch was a neat ponytail with a centre part.

