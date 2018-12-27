LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Suhel Seth, Girlfriend Laxmi Menon Tie the Knot in Private Ceremony on Christmas

As per the reports, Seth's close friends, including politicians Praful Patel and Sheila Dixit, were present at the party.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Suhel Seth, Girlfriend Laxmi Menon Tie the Knot in Private Ceremony on Christmas
It is speculated that Seth, 55, married Menon, 37, around December 25. (Image: Twitter)
Ad man Suhel Seth, who decided to keep a distance from social media after MeToo allegations surfaced against him, is back in the news. If reports are to be believed, then Seth has tied the knot with girlfriend and model Lakshmi Menon in a private ceremony in Gurugram.

Though the exact date of the wedding hasn't been mentioned in various reports, it is speculated that Seth, 55, married Menon, 37, around December 25. An invitation card is doing the rounds on social media, which mentions Seth and Menon as the hosts on the occasion of 'something special' on December 25.

As per the reports, Seth's close friends, including politicians Praful Patel and Sheila Dixit, were present at the party. Leaders Jay Panda and Amar Singh, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali and former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, who is facing serious sexual harassment charges, were also among the guests.

Seth and Menon were said to be in a relationship for over a year, and they got engaged in October this year. They went on a vacation soon after the engagement.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram