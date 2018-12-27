Suhel Seth, Girlfriend Laxmi Menon Tie the Knot in Private Ceremony on Christmas

Ad man Suhel Seth, who decided to keep a distance from social media after MeToo allegations surfaced against him, is back in the news. If reports are to be believed, then Seth has tied the knot with girlfriend and model Lakshmi Menon in a private ceremony in Gurugram.Though the exact date of the wedding hasn't been mentioned in various reports, it is speculated that Seth, 55, married Menon, 37, around December 25. An invitation card is doing the rounds on social media, which mentions Seth and Menon as the hosts on the occasion of 'something special' on December 25.As per the reports, Seth's close friends, including politicians Praful Patel and Sheila Dixit, were present at the party. Leaders Jay Panda and Amar Singh, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali and former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, who is facing serious sexual harassment charges, were also among the guests.Seth and Menon were said to be in a relationship for over a year, and they got engaged in October this year. They went on a vacation soon after the engagement.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.