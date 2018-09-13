English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma has Found a New Love in Chanderi Sarees
Anushka Sharma loves Chanderi sarees so much that she recently bought 35 of them.
Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero. (Image: Instagram/Anushka Sharma)
Anushka Sharma plays Mamta, a village embroider, in Sharat Katariya’s upcoming film Sui Dhaaga — Made in India. To get the nuances of her character right, the 30-year-old actor has been spending a lot of time with Indian weavers and artisans. In the process, she has found a new love — Chanderi sarees.
The Sultan actor is so smitten with the craft of the artisans of this small town in Madhya Pradesh, that she requested her film’s crew to arrange a meeting with them.
She then spoke at length with them about the fabric, the sarees, their livelihoods and art. Moreover, as a tribute, she bought not just one or two, but 35 Chanderi sarees, according to a Pinkvilla report.
“Anushka expressed her fascination for Chanderi sarees and requested them to bring their collection. She spent a couple of hours with them looking through their designs and to their huge surprise, she bought around 35 Chanderi sarees from them!” Pinkvilla quote a source as saying.
“She shopped for her family, took some for gifting. She also bought a lot for herself. In her own way, Anushka would be spreading the life stories of these talented weavers with her immediate family and friends. She has also taken down all their phone numbers for future," the source added.
Sui Dhaaga, which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role, will release on September 28.
Anushka will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero.
