Sui Dhaga: Anushka Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in this Latest Viral Picture
Anushka Sharma, Is that you?
Image: Instagram
Anushka Sharma's recent pictures from Sui Dhaga set is now viral. She and co-star Varun Dhawan are reportedly shooting for the film in Bhopal. In the picture, which has been shared widely on Instagram, Anushka is seen wearing a lilac and blue-coloured sari with red bangles and a bindi. Her hair tied back casually gives her all the housewife vibes. She plays Mamta in the film while Varun Dhawan stars as Mauji.
The crowd went crazy on spotting their favorite stars. Look at Anushka, smiling gracefully and looking totally unrecognizable in this de-glam avatar:
A few days ago, the first looks of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan from Sui Dhaaga were unveiled. "Mamta aur Mauji aa rahe hain 28 September ko," they wrote while sharing their first looks on social media.
Their well-crafted look is setting the tone of the film right.
Take a look at Anushka's earlier picture from Sui Dhaaga set. Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a blue-coloured sari and a bindi.
Anushka Sharma essays the role of an embroiderer and Varun Dhawa plays a tailor. The movie seems to promote the campaign of Make In India. Sui Dhaaga is a film about finding love and respect through self-reliance.
Sui Dhaaga, directed by Sharat Katariya, is slated to release on September 28.
