1-MIN READ

'Suicide Squad' Star Joel Kinnaman Announces Engagement with Model Kelly Gale

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale

The 'Suicide Squad' star announced his engagement through an Instagram post, with a photograph of the romantic proposal.

Hollywood actor Joel Kinnaman on Tuesday shared news of his engagement to girlfriend, model Kelly Gale, on social media. The "Suicide Squad" star announced his engagement through an Instagram post, with a photograph of the romantic proposal.

"She said no. Jus kiddin..." he captioned the picture in which he is down on one knee with a ring, and Gale flashing a broad smile.

Gale, 25, also confirmed the news on her Instagram, posting a picture of them sharing a kiss on top of a cliff, overlooking a coast. In the picture, the model is seen wearing the diamond ring.

"Yours forever," she wrote in the caption. The couple went public with their romance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2019.


