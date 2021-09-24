Suleimani Tea: Here's How You Make it at Home

Drinking tea is a great way to remove lethargy and fatigue; not to forget, how much we all enjoy it during the rainy season. But did you know that there are certain varieties of tea that can help you get rid of dark circles or even cure fungal infections? If you’re surprised, then don’t be. Such a tea does exist, and it is known as the Suleimani tea.

Sulemani tea is an age-old beverage, full of health benefits. Here’s how you make it:

Ingredients for making tea

A spoonful of tea leaves

One and a half cups of water

Two cloves

Half an inch of cinnamon

Two green cardamoms

a spoonful of honey

Four to five mint leaves

one teaspoon lemon juice

How to make the sulaimani tea:

To make tea, put one-and-a-half cups of water in a pan and boil it. After that, add cinnamon, cardamoms and mint leaves to it. When the water has receded to just one cupful, add a spoonful of tea leaves and turn off the gas. Leave the tea there for about five minutes and then filter it. Now, mix honey and lemon juice in it and also add one or two mint leaves.

Apart from removing lethargy, this decoction also improves your digestion. Not only does this tea boost your immunity but also controls cholesterol and removes fungal infections due to its antioxidant properties.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here