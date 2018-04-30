English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Summer 2018 Swimwear Trends, as Seen on Instagram
Taking a well-earned break after heading to Coachella, star model Bella Hadid shared a shot of herself rocking a simple, white two-piece.
While summer vacation may still feel a world away, a host of high-profile models have been taking time out in idyllic locations. Heading to Instagram to show off their finest swimwear of the season, these runway stars offer a handy preview of the upcoming trends for summer 2018. It's a great opportunity for fashion fans to load up on ideas before picking the perfect swimwear for this year's getaways.
Bright white and ruching à la Bella Hadid
Taking a well-earned break after heading to Coachella, star model Bella Hadid shared a shot of herself rocking a simple, white two-piece. The top -- which looks almost like underwear with its lace side panels -- is, in fact, a halter neck. This is matched with ruched bottoms, which seem to be slightly large fitting. The model accessorizes the look with a body chain running from neck to waist.
Skimpy minimalism à la Izabel Goulart
The Brazilian model and former Victoria's Secret Angel is probably more used to wearing bikinis than heavy padded jackets. In other words, when it comes to swimwear, she's a master of the art. Izabel Goulart delved into her vast swimwear collection to share a snap of herself rocking a minimalist black bikini. There are no prints or patterns in sight and the cut is super skimpy, with a triangle top and tanga briefs with ties at the hips.
Graphic patterns à la Ashley Graham
While ethnic and tropical patterns are set to be the stars of 2018, graphic and geometric prints are still riding high this season, as demonstrated by Ashley Graham. The American model poses on a sandy beach in a two-piece swimsuit with red and white vertical stripes.
Metallic effects à la Kourtney Kardashian
The eldest of the Kardashian children, enjoying a sunny vacation with her sister Kim, opted for a metallic bikini in a shiny gold-bronze color. This shade is sure to be a hit this summer, as well as silver, with holographic effects, metallic finishes and lamé fabrics all on trend. What better way to shine like a star on the beach -- just like Kourtney Kardashian with her revealing two-piece.
Animal print à la Jasmine Tookes
American model and Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes jumped on the animal print trend seen all over the runways in March. On vacation in Hawaii, the model shared a snap of herself kicking back and relaxing in a bikini finished entirely in racy animal-print. A gold necklace adds the finishing touch to this wild summer look.
