Summer 2019: Quench Your Thirst with These Easy And Refreshing Drinks

Summers are round the corner and the best way to deal with the heat is to drink and eat healthy. Though spending time in the kitchen can feel really tiresome, these easy-breezy drinks are worth the effort and will make you feel energised even during their preparation.So don’t wait for anyone; be your own company and grab yourself these drinks this summer!Lemonade has always been an all-time favorite drink in every season. Adding cucumber to lemonade not only provides a cooling twist in the taste, but it also makes sure that you stay hydrated and rejuvenated. Make this cool drink more soothing with a pinch of salt and mint.Who doesn’t love watermelon in summers? Rich in water and vitamins, watermelon also solves the hunger issues. But this time, instead of satiating your hunger with watermelon and struggling with its seeds, try to make a refreshing drink from it. Add some sugar, salt, and mint to give it a perfect taste.It’s time to get upgraded from the usual orange juice, banana shake, and pineapple juice. Try out this refreshing mixture that makes you go all high on energy. Prepared with orange, banana, and pineapple, this drink is rich in Vitamin C and potassium. This golden smoothie not only looks refreshing but promises an energy blast in your daily routine.If you are bored of drinks prepared from fruits, this drink is your perfect companion for the summer. Packed with antioxidants and green tea coconutty flavor, this drink is cooling and creamy in the right quantity. A glass of this green tea flavored coconut drink is a perfect start to your day.