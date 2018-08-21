English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Summer Beauty Look: Taylor Hill's Messy Topknot
Take a masterclass in laidback countryside cool from American model Taylor Hill.
Taylor Hill on Instagram (@taylor_hill) (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Instagram/ @taylor_hill)
The fashion world is officially on vacation, but luckily, the stars have been busy sharing their holiday looks with us mere mortals via social media. Today we're taking a masterclass in laidback countryside cool from American model Taylor Hill.
In this snap, the Victoria's Secret star and Lancôme ambassador showcases the perfect barefaced beauty look for the last days of summer. A dewy complexion and natural, slightly messy brows offer up a relaxed, nonchalant look, while a flick of mascara and a matte lip stain pull things together.
