Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Summer Guide to Healthy Hair & Scalp for Your Baby

Here are two key points that will help you choose the right products for your baby's hair and scalp.

IANS

Updated:May 13, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Summer Guide to Healthy Hair & Scalp for Your Baby
Here are two key points that will help you choose the right products for your baby's hair and scalp.
Loading...
Just like we take care of babies during summer to keep their bodies cool and refreshed, it is important to pay attention to their scalp and hair to keep dry and flaky skin at bay, which is a common concern among newborns.

A baby's delicate skin is highly susceptible to these skin conditions along with sweating, especially during seasonal changes. This makes it imperative for parents to practice and incorporate a hair care routine to soothe their tender scalp and ensure healthy hair.

"We all are aware that baby's hair and scalp is sensitive, which makes it vulnerable to irritation. Moreover, during summer, the scalp is prone to sweating which leads to discomfort. But these conditions can be managed by ample care such as a gentle head massage with baby oil and washing the scalp with warm water.

"Further, proper hair care helps in keeping the hair shiny and healthy. Using a shampoo and baby oil that include parabens and SLS/SLES is not the best option for your little one. Instead, it is advisable to use products infused with herbs that help keep the skin nourished," says Dr Subhashini N.S., Ayurveda Expert, The Himalaya Drug Company.

Here are two key points that will help you choose the right products for your baby's hair and scalp:

For an oil massage
While massaging baby's body, concentrate on the scalp as this helps improve blood circulation. Flaky skin and cradle cap can be managed by gently massaging the scalp with oil. An oil massage also helps promote sound sleep. It is advisable to use a baby oil which is free from mineral oil and lanolin and is enriched with Olive Oil and Winter Cherry. Vitamin E in Olive Oil helps soften the skin and Winter Cherry helps soothe the skin.

Use shampoo to nourish the hair and scalp
You can opt for a shampoo or a head-to-heel baby wash to clean the hair and scalp. Use a shampoo that can nourish a baby's hair without causing any irritation or tears. A shampoo containing Chickpea, a natural source of protein, helps condition and moisturize the hair, and Hibiscus helps nourish the hair. For a baby wash, you can opt for one that is infused with Watermelon and Neem. Watermelon helps keep the skin and scalp refreshed and Neem helps protect the skin.

Caring for your baby's skin and hair could be one of the best moments that you will cherish for days to come. Incorporating products free from SLS/SLES/ALES, phthalates, parabens, alcohol, artificial colour/dyes, mineral oil, and animal-derived ingredients like lanolin and tallow ensures that your baby's hair and scalp remains healthy throughout.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram