Summer-ize Your Home Decor With These Simple Steps

Spending more time indoors has all of us paying closer attention to the smallest of details when it comes to our interior decor. Let the season prompt you to make some fun changes for a fresh look. Here’s how you can add some summer motifs into your living spaces:

Floral motifs: Nothing says Summer like bright floral patterns, incorporate more floral prints in your space, with bedding cushions and accessories.

Accessorise with citrus, summer lemons, and oranges placed around the house in beautiful bowls and platters. These make for the perfect summer accessory.

Expand living space to outdoor space, whether it is a small porch or a large backyard. Consider adding outdoor furniture and incorporating outdoor living space.

An easy way to bring colour to space is to create fun custom lampshades in bright summer colours and swapping them out seasonally.

Consider bringing beautiful flowers from your garden and arranging them in fun containers and vases. Use water pitchers as vases to recycle old containers.

Place beautiful coffee table books around the house for lazy summer reading. Books are also the perfect accessory for your coffee or bedside table.

Switch to summer bedding. Consider swapping your bedding to crisp white cotton with floral accents.

Brighten up your patio with an indoor/outdoor rug. A rug is a great way to add a sense of outdoor room and add a pop of colour to the outdoor space.

Woven and wicker: Nothing says summer like woven textures, be it wicker rocking chairs on the porch or rattan chairs in a sunroom. Consider adding seasonal wicker accents like baskets to store items or light fixtures to add texture to space.

Add mirrors; summer light is a great way to light your space with natural light; consider placing mirrors on the walls in front of bright windows to bring the bright summer light in. Additionally, rearrange your room to maximize flow, take-out items, and move items around to allow for the best access to natural light and movement within the space.

