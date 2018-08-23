GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Summer Look: Isabeli Fontana Sports the Ideal Beach Look

The Brazilian beauty wears a simple, all-white, long-sleeved T-shirt.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 23, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
Brazilian Isabeli Fontana posts one final beach look for 2018. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Isabeli Fontana / Instagram)
At a time when many top models have already returned to a world of photo shoots and gyms, Isabeli Fontana is allowing herself a few more days of sun and relaxation in Miami. In a moment of seaside joy shared on social networks, the 35-year-old wears a distinctly sporty look that is ideal for splashing around in the crystal clear water.

The top model sports a Tommy Hilfiger bikini bottom, emblazoned with the ready-to-wear brand's signature colors, which are also present on her wrist in the shape of two watches, one blue and one red. To avoid sunburn — or perhaps to simply complete this sporting ensemble — the Brazilian beauty wears a simple, all-white, long-sleeved T-shirt. The final touch to the look is this season's must-have accessory, a bandana, which Fontana wears across her forehead.

An internationally renowned model, Isabeli Fontana has taken it easy in recent seasons, preferring fashion projects to advertising contracts and runway shows. The Brazilian nonetheless accepted to participate in the most recent Moschino menswear and women's resort wear show in June, and frequently appears on the covers of such magazines as Elle and GQ.



| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
