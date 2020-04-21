Summer Salads For Sweltering Lockdown Days

Amrita Raichand has not only been a successful model/ actor but is now also one of the most sought-after chefs. Having endorsed more than 100 brands her cookery show Mummy ka Magic is one of the longest-running and award-winning shows on FoodFood!

Adding another feather to her cap is her recent TEDx Talk she speaks about what is wrong with the 'Child Food Equation'. An advocate of 'Healthy is not boring', she shares some salad recipes to try during these sweltering lockdown days.

LAUKI AND SPROUT SALAD

Ingredients:

Lauki(bottle gourd) 1 (thin and firm)

Minced garlic- 1 tbsp.

Olive oil- as per requirement

Sea salt and regular salt and pepper- to taste

Sprouted Moong- 1cup

Finely Chopped Onions- ½ cup

Finely Chopped Tomatoes- ½ cup

Finely Chopped coriander- 2 tbsps

Finely Chopped Mint- 1 tbsp.

Jeera powder- 2tsp.

Amchur powder-1tsp.

Chat masala- 1tsp.

Lemon- 2tsps.

Method:

Peel the lauki, cut into 3cm thick cylinders.

Boil water in pot and cook the lauki cylinders in it for 10 to 15 minutes or till tender

Remove once done, let it get slightly cooled, scoop out the center and add it to a bowl.

Now make a marinade with olive oil, chopped garlic, Sea salt, crushed black pepper and apply on the boiled scooped lauki cylinders. Place them on the oven tray and roast for 12 to 15 minutes in a preheated oven at 180 degree.

Let them roast till they get a nice golden colour. Once done remove from the oven and keep aside.

Simultaneously , boil the sprouted moong in the same water that was used for boiling the lauki cylinders. In about 2 minutes they should be done. Add them to the bowl in which the scooped out lauki was added. Now add the chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, mint, and season with jeera powder, amchur powder, chat masala, and salt and lemon juice. Mix well. With the help of a spoon, fill this salad mixture in the scooped roasted lauki. Garnish with a Coriander leaf. Serve immediately.

CUCUMBER AND WATERMELON FETA SALAD

Ingredients:

Cucumber- 1 small

Watermelon cubes - 3

Feta cheese - ½ cup (40gm)

Chopped parsley - ½ tbsp.

Kalamata olive - 3

Soaked Couscous - 1 tbsp.

Salt - ½ tsp

Crushed pepper - ½ tsp

Method:

Wash, dry and cut the cucumber into 2-inch height and scoop out the seed a little bit cand carve the cucumber from the sides in the skin.

Now mix the soaked couscous, parsley, salt and pepper in a small mixing bowl and fill this mixture into the scooped cucumber.

Same way, scoop the watermelon cubes from the centre and fill in the prepared couscous mix.

Top the couscous with crumbled feta and garnish with kalamata olive halves on each.

CHATPATA KASUNDI CHICKEN SALAD

Ingredients:

Chicken (boneless) 150gm

Kasundi 3 tbsp

Ginger Garlic paste- 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder 1tsp

Turmeric 1 tsp

Method:

Grill the chicken on a grill pan with a little oil and butter. Once golden in colour and cooked well, take it off the flame and allow it to cool.

Once Cool, Cut them into slices of medium thickness.

Toss Together

Iceberg lettuce 1 head iceberg lettuce, trimmed of tough stems and torn into large pieces

Cucumber peeled, trimmed and scooped into spheres 1 whole

Onions (cut into 1/2-inch wedges) 1medium

Tomatoes (deseeded and diced) 1medium

Quinoa(to be boiled after weighing) 20 gms

Add the grilled chicken slices to it.

Dressing

Olive oil 3 tbsp

Fresh lemon juice 1 tbsp

Chaat masala 1 tbsp

Cumin powder 1 tsp

Jaggery 1 tsp

Black salt ½ tsp

Serve with the following addons

Pomegranate seeds 10 gm

Roasted almond flakes 10 gm

Quinoa (fried) 5gm

Chilli (deseeded and finely chopped) 1

Coriander- few sprigs

