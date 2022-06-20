Summer Solstice, the Longest Day of Year, Coincides with International Yoga Day; All You Need to Know

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2022: The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, and for many, it’s a time to celebrate. The word solstice means ‘sun standing still’. Meanwhile, the southern hemisphere witnesses opposite conditions during the summer solstice where the nights are longer and days shorter.

Being the longest day, the summer solstice is also the official beginning of summers in the northern hemisphere and has great significance in parts of the world. The day also coincides with International Yoga Day. The concept of dedicating the longest day to yoga was proposed by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. PM introduced the idea during the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly while highlighting the benefits of practising yoga.

The summer solstice was decided to be celebrated as the yoga day owing to its cultural significance in different parts of the world. It is an auspicious time to honour the sun. The idea was endorsed by 175 member states following which the UN-designated June 21 as the International Yoga Day.

There are certain yoga poses including Reverse Warrior, Low Lunge, Dancer’s Pose, Warrior II, Seated Meditation, Surya Namaskar and more that you can attempt during the summer solstice. Yoga experts suggest that practising yoga on the summer solstice helps build a connection with the sun and nature.

The day is celebrated across cultures and religions and encourages people to establish a connection with the rhythm of nature and its changing energies. Yoga is a great way to honour the summer solstice and create intimacy with mother nature.

Keeping up with the spirit, this year, the theme for this International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Humanity.’ The 8th edition of International Yoga Day will also witness an innovative programme ‘Guardian Ring’ that will see the participation of enthusiasts, along with the sun’s movement, i.e. beginning from the east and marching towards the west.

