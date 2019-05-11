Summer Special 2019: 7 Water-rich & Low-calorie Foods You Must Add to Your Diet

As summer is upon us, it is natural for people to worry about the scorching sun sapping their energy. Thankfully, Mother Nature has got us covered. So, besides reaching for that chilled water bottle, you can always try these 10 water-rich and low-calorie food items to rehydrate your body and satiate your taste buds.It is called watermelon for a reason. A 154-gram serving contains over a half cup 118 ml of water, besides fiber and several important nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin A, and magnesium. Watermelons also contain very few calories and might help you with weight loss by giving you a feeling of fullness and reduced appetite. Watermelons are also rich in powerful antioxidants, including lycopene, studied for its ability to reduce oxidative damage to cells, which has been linked to diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.Not only are cucumbers made up almost entirely of water but they are also very low on calories. A 52-gram serving has just 8 calories. These water-rich vegetables also provide small amounts of nutrients, such as vitamin K, potassium and magnesium. The fiber and water-rich vegetable will help you keep both constipation and thirst at bay. You can savour it with some salt or/and chilli powder too.A medium-sized tomato provides about a half cup (118 ml) of water in addition to a significant amount of vitamins and minerals, including immune-boosting vitamins A and C.The high amount of water in tomatoes means they have a low-calorie content, with a 149-gram serving having only 32 calories.Tomatoes are also rich in fiber and antioxidants, including lycopene, which has been studied for its potential to lower the risk of heart disease.Ditch the flavoured yogurt for a good ol’ cup of plain yogurt. A 245-gram serving of plain yogurt is made up of more than 75% water and provides several vitamins and minerals, such as calcium, phosphorus and potassium, known to help promote bone health. Yogurt is also a great source of protein and has been shown to promote weight loss, largely due to the appetite-reducing effects of its high water and protein contents. You can have it in different variants like spicy buttermilk, sweet lassi or raita.Strawberries contain 91% water and provide lots of fiber, disease-fighting antioxidants and vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, folate and manganese. Regular intake of strawberries has been shown to reduce inflammation, which can help protect against heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and various types of cancer.Besides their zingy taste, oranges will also provide you potassium, a much-needed nutrient we lose through sweat because of the summer heat, and hence save you from muscle cramps. Oranges are also nearly 90 per cent water, so grab one whenever you feel dehydrated during the sweaty summer days. They are also rich in the immune-boosting Vitamin C and disease-fighting antioxidants, including flavonoids, which may prevent cell damage by reducing inflammationLike Oranges, bananas too are potassium-rich and will help you stay hydrated. They are also useful to control acidity and a great source of roughage.