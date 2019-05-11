English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Summer Special 2019: 7 Water-rich & Low-calorie Foods You Must Add to Your Diet
This summer try these 10 water-rich and low-calorie food items to rehydrate your body and satiate your taste buds.
Representative Image: (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ marilyna / Istock.com)
Loading...
As summer is upon us, it is natural for people to worry about the scorching sun sapping their energy. Thankfully, Mother Nature has got us covered. So, besides reaching for that chilled water bottle, you can always try these 10 water-rich and low-calorie food items to rehydrate your body and satiate your taste buds.
Watermelon
It is called watermelon for a reason. A 154-gram serving contains over a half cup 118 ml of water, besides fiber and several important nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin A, and magnesium. Watermelons also contain very few calories and might help you with weight loss by giving you a feeling of fullness and reduced appetite. Watermelons are also rich in powerful antioxidants, including lycopene, studied for its ability to reduce oxidative damage to cells, which has been linked to diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.
Cucumber
Not only are cucumbers made up almost entirely of water but they are also very low on calories. A 52-gram serving has just 8 calories. These water-rich vegetables also provide small amounts of nutrients, such as vitamin K, potassium and magnesium. The fiber and water-rich vegetable will help you keep both constipation and thirst at bay. You can savour it with some salt or/and chilli powder too.
Tomatoes
A medium-sized tomato provides about a half cup (118 ml) of water in addition to a significant amount of vitamins and minerals, including immune-boosting vitamins A and C.
The high amount of water in tomatoes means they have a low-calorie content, with a 149-gram serving having only 32 calories.
Tomatoes are also rich in fiber and antioxidants, including lycopene, which has been studied for its potential to lower the risk of heart disease.
Plain Yogurt
Ditch the flavoured yogurt for a good ol’ cup of plain yogurt. A 245-gram serving of plain yogurt is made up of more than 75% water and provides several vitamins and minerals, such as calcium, phosphorus and potassium, known to help promote bone health. Yogurt is also a great source of protein and has been shown to promote weight loss, largely due to the appetite-reducing effects of its high water and protein contents. You can have it in different variants like spicy buttermilk, sweet lassi or raita.
Strawberries
Strawberries contain 91% water and provide lots of fiber, disease-fighting antioxidants and vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, folate and manganese. Regular intake of strawberries has been shown to reduce inflammation, which can help protect against heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and various types of cancer.
Oranges
Besides their zingy taste, oranges will also provide you potassium, a much-needed nutrient we lose through sweat because of the summer heat, and hence save you from muscle cramps. Oranges are also nearly 90 per cent water, so grab one whenever you feel dehydrated during the sweaty summer days. They are also rich in the immune-boosting Vitamin C and disease-fighting antioxidants, including flavonoids, which may prevent cell damage by reducing inflammation
Bananas
Like Oranges, bananas too are potassium-rich and will help you stay hydrated. They are also useful to control acidity and a great source of roughage.
Watermelon
It is called watermelon for a reason. A 154-gram serving contains over a half cup 118 ml of water, besides fiber and several important nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin A, and magnesium. Watermelons also contain very few calories and might help you with weight loss by giving you a feeling of fullness and reduced appetite. Watermelons are also rich in powerful antioxidants, including lycopene, studied for its ability to reduce oxidative damage to cells, which has been linked to diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.
Cucumber
Not only are cucumbers made up almost entirely of water but they are also very low on calories. A 52-gram serving has just 8 calories. These water-rich vegetables also provide small amounts of nutrients, such as vitamin K, potassium and magnesium. The fiber and water-rich vegetable will help you keep both constipation and thirst at bay. You can savour it with some salt or/and chilli powder too.
Tomatoes
A medium-sized tomato provides about a half cup (118 ml) of water in addition to a significant amount of vitamins and minerals, including immune-boosting vitamins A and C.
The high amount of water in tomatoes means they have a low-calorie content, with a 149-gram serving having only 32 calories.
Tomatoes are also rich in fiber and antioxidants, including lycopene, which has been studied for its potential to lower the risk of heart disease.
Plain Yogurt
Ditch the flavoured yogurt for a good ol’ cup of plain yogurt. A 245-gram serving of plain yogurt is made up of more than 75% water and provides several vitamins and minerals, such as calcium, phosphorus and potassium, known to help promote bone health. Yogurt is also a great source of protein and has been shown to promote weight loss, largely due to the appetite-reducing effects of its high water and protein contents. You can have it in different variants like spicy buttermilk, sweet lassi or raita.
Strawberries
Strawberries contain 91% water and provide lots of fiber, disease-fighting antioxidants and vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, folate and manganese. Regular intake of strawberries has been shown to reduce inflammation, which can help protect against heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and various types of cancer.
Oranges
Besides their zingy taste, oranges will also provide you potassium, a much-needed nutrient we lose through sweat because of the summer heat, and hence save you from muscle cramps. Oranges are also nearly 90 per cent water, so grab one whenever you feel dehydrated during the sweaty summer days. They are also rich in the immune-boosting Vitamin C and disease-fighting antioxidants, including flavonoids, which may prevent cell damage by reducing inflammation
Bananas
Like Oranges, bananas too are potassium-rich and will help you stay hydrated. They are also useful to control acidity and a great source of roughage.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Sanskari Sarees: This Website Creates 'Rape-Proof Clothing' to Highlight Victim Shaming
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- US Senators Accuse Amazon of Infringing Parental Consent and Privacy with Alexa
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results