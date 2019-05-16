English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Summer Special 2019: 11 Desi Alternatives to Fizzy Drinks to Stay Cool
Check out our lineup of desi coolers to help you decide what you should be drinking apart from the side effects of artificially-sweetened and fizzy drinks.
Check out our lineup of desi coolers to help you decide what you should be drinking apart from the side effects of artificially-sweetened and fizzy drinks.
Loading...
Summer, the warmest season of the year, is upon us. That means soaring temperatures and people trying their best to stay hydrated to cope up with the hot and dry conditions and ending up gulping down unhealthy drinks in the process.
Check out our lineup of desi coolers to help you decide what you should be drinking to stay cool this summer and protect yourself from the side effects of artificially-sweetened and fizzy drinks.
1. Aam Panna
This desi drink is said to possess heat-resistant properties and is prepared using raw mangoes, sugar, salt and spices. It is considered to be a good source of vitamin B1 and B2, niacin, and vitamin C and beneficial in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders.
2. Jaljeera
Jaljeera is made using jeera(cumin seeds), tamarind pulp, mint leaves, and water. Not only will an iced glass of Jaljeera help you stay cool during the summer but also deal with digestion problems.
3. Thandai
This popular beverage is mostly consumed during Holi. But that shouldn’t stop you from trying it throughout the hot summer season. Made using curd, almonds, cashew nuts, pistachios, poppy seeds, sugar and rose petals, a chilled glass of Thandai will quench your thirst and leave you with a refreshing taste.
4. Sattu Sharbat
Another desi drink to help you deal with the sweltering summer heat, Sattu Sharbat is made with sattu flour, sugar and water.
5. Buttermilk (Chaas)
Buttermilk, popularly known as chaas in India, is a curd-based drink and a superb digestive. Spices like jeera only add to its benefits.
6. Lassi
The crown of quintessential Indian drinks, this smooth yoghurt- based drink should be your go-to summer cooler. Good for your gut, Lassi can be had in its classic form or mint, avocado, mango or other varieties.
7. Coconut Water
A chilled glass of coconut water will quench your thirst like nothing. Loaded with sodium and potassium, minerals that help balance fluids in the body, coconut matter will give you instant energy and help you keep dehydration at bay.
8. Sugarcane Juice
Revitalize yourself with a glass of sugarcane juice with a dash of black pepper and mint. Rich in iron, calcium and electrolytes, this summer refresher is great for rehydration. Since it is diuretic, sugarcane juice may also prove beneficial in urinary tract infections and kidney stones.
9. Nimbu Paani Or Lemonade
How can any desi summer cooler list be complete with the good old Nimbu Paani? Easy to make, Nimbu Paani or lemonade is prepared using mint leaves, lemons, sugar or/and salt and water. You can also add spices like cumin, coriander powder, black pepper, et al to give your own twist to Nimbu Pani.
10. Bael Juice
The Bael fruit contains protein, beta-carotene, vitamins, thiamine, riboflavin and vitamin C and has been used since times immemorial in India for its medicinal properties. This natural drink extracted from the pulp of the Bael fruits is consumed with sugar or jaggery.
11. Watermelon juice
Watermelon is made up of over 90 per cent water and instant quenchers. Have watermelon juice with a pinch of salt, mint or other spices to stay hydrated and fresh during summers.
Check out our lineup of desi coolers to help you decide what you should be drinking to stay cool this summer and protect yourself from the side effects of artificially-sweetened and fizzy drinks.
1. Aam Panna
This desi drink is said to possess heat-resistant properties and is prepared using raw mangoes, sugar, salt and spices. It is considered to be a good source of vitamin B1 and B2, niacin, and vitamin C and beneficial in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders.
2. Jaljeera
Jaljeera is made using jeera(cumin seeds), tamarind pulp, mint leaves, and water. Not only will an iced glass of Jaljeera help you stay cool during the summer but also deal with digestion problems.
3. Thandai
This popular beverage is mostly consumed during Holi. But that shouldn’t stop you from trying it throughout the hot summer season. Made using curd, almonds, cashew nuts, pistachios, poppy seeds, sugar and rose petals, a chilled glass of Thandai will quench your thirst and leave you with a refreshing taste.
4. Sattu Sharbat
Another desi drink to help you deal with the sweltering summer heat, Sattu Sharbat is made with sattu flour, sugar and water.
5. Buttermilk (Chaas)
Buttermilk, popularly known as chaas in India, is a curd-based drink and a superb digestive. Spices like jeera only add to its benefits.
6. Lassi
The crown of quintessential Indian drinks, this smooth yoghurt- based drink should be your go-to summer cooler. Good for your gut, Lassi can be had in its classic form or mint, avocado, mango or other varieties.
7. Coconut Water
A chilled glass of coconut water will quench your thirst like nothing. Loaded with sodium and potassium, minerals that help balance fluids in the body, coconut matter will give you instant energy and help you keep dehydration at bay.
8. Sugarcane Juice
Revitalize yourself with a glass of sugarcane juice with a dash of black pepper and mint. Rich in iron, calcium and electrolytes, this summer refresher is great for rehydration. Since it is diuretic, sugarcane juice may also prove beneficial in urinary tract infections and kidney stones.
9. Nimbu Paani Or Lemonade
How can any desi summer cooler list be complete with the good old Nimbu Paani? Easy to make, Nimbu Paani or lemonade is prepared using mint leaves, lemons, sugar or/and salt and water. You can also add spices like cumin, coriander powder, black pepper, et al to give your own twist to Nimbu Pani.
10. Bael Juice
The Bael fruit contains protein, beta-carotene, vitamins, thiamine, riboflavin and vitamin C and has been used since times immemorial in India for its medicinal properties. This natural drink extracted from the pulp of the Bael fruits is consumed with sugar or jaggery.
11. Watermelon juice
Watermelon is made up of over 90 per cent water and instant quenchers. Have watermelon juice with a pinch of salt, mint or other spices to stay hydrated and fresh during summers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth Samthaan Takes Care of an Ill Erica Fernandes on Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Set
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results