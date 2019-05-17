Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Summer Special 2019: 5 Beaches You Must Visit This Summer

Visiting beaches during this time has its own charm and one feels refreshed in these exotic locations.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Summer Special 2019: 5 Beaches You Must Visit This Summer
Image for representation.
Loading...
Summers are here and so are the holidays. Even though summers are characterised by the sun’s blazing rays and a humid environment, it is still the most happening time of the year. If sitting on a sandy beach and guzzling on beverages as the wind blows through your hair is what makes you happy, then we know where exactly you should go.

Visiting beaches during this time has its own charm and one feels refreshed in these exotic locations.

Here are 5 beaches that you need to visit this summer.

Calangute Beach: Just 15 kilometres drive from the capital city Panjim in Goa, this beach can accommodate a huge number of tourists. It also offers a large variety of food and best handicraft items of the state.

Kovalam Beach: This beautiful beach resides in god’s own country, Kerala. It is one of the most family friendly beaches that you will find in the country. All in all, this is a beach that you could choose if you want to relax.

Nagaon beach: This beach is for someone who would like to experience something adventurous this summer as it offers a wide variety of water sports. It is in Raigad, Maharashtra.

Pondicherry: Culture of this union territory is its main draw. The resorts and cafes still reflect the French ethos. The beaches here are characterized by powdery white sand and bordering clear water of the ocean.

Andaman: Some of the promising beaches that you could visit here are Vijaynagar, Radhanagar. The beaches around here are clear and calm.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram