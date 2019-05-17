Summer Special 2019: 5 Beaches You Must Visit This Summer

Summers are here and so are the holidays. Even though summers are characterised by the sun’s blazing rays and a humid environment, it is still the most happening time of the year. If sitting on a sandy beach and guzzling on beverages as the wind blows through your hair is what makes you happy, then we know where exactly you should go.Visiting beaches during this time has its own charm and one feels refreshed in these exotic locations.Here are 5 beaches that you need to visit this summer.Just 15 kilometres drive from the capital city Panjim in Goa, this beach can accommodate a huge number of tourists. It also offers a large variety of food and best handicraft items of the state.This beautiful beach resides in god’s own country, Kerala. It is one of the most family friendly beaches that you will find in the country. All in all, this is a beach that you could choose if you want to relax.This beach is for someone who would like to experience something adventurous this summer as it offers a wide variety of water sports. It is in Raigad, Maharashtra.Culture of this union territory is its main draw. The resorts and cafes still reflect the French ethos. The beaches here are characterized by powdery white sand and bordering clear water of the ocean.Some of the promising beaches that you could visit here are Vijaynagar, Radhanagar. The beaches around here are clear and calm.