Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Summer Special 2019: 5 Colours You Should Wear to Beat the Summer Heat
We bring to you the top 5 colours that you should be wearing this summer.
We bring to you the top 5 colours that you should be wearing this summer.
Summers are here and so are the blazing rays of the sun. As the temperate is getting unbearable, half of the time in the morning is spent on thinking what to wear so that one won’t sweat like a pig.
Even this scorching sun can cause one to break out. However, this can be prevented with dressing smart. So in order to help you beat the heat this summer. We bring to you the top 5 colours that you should be wearing this summer.
Bright yellow: Is it possible to have a summer list without this colour? Yellow never gets boring. This colour of sun and happiness could be worn casually as well as formally.
Red: Red is as hot as the blazing rays of the sun, it could be worn all year around. One can sport it during summer by donning a red-hued skater dress, a mini skirt or maybe a minimal tank top.
Peach: All the lighter of shades of pink can be worn this season. Peaches and baby pink are some shades that one can opt for as they absorb sweat easily and look pretty good too.
Pastels: Everyone is obsessed with pastels, whether it’s a blue, green or a purple. So opt for pastels instead of dark colours. Pastels are usually soft hues with soothing undertones and can be perfect for light summer wear.
Blue: Being the colour of water, it ultimately has a calming effect on a person. Light blue should be preferred over navy blues during the dreary summer months.
Even this scorching sun can cause one to break out. However, this can be prevented with dressing smart. So in order to help you beat the heat this summer. We bring to you the top 5 colours that you should be wearing this summer.
Bright yellow: Is it possible to have a summer list without this colour? Yellow never gets boring. This colour of sun and happiness could be worn casually as well as formally.
Red: Red is as hot as the blazing rays of the sun, it could be worn all year around. One can sport it during summer by donning a red-hued skater dress, a mini skirt or maybe a minimal tank top.
Peach: All the lighter of shades of pink can be worn this season. Peaches and baby pink are some shades that one can opt for as they absorb sweat easily and look pretty good too.
Pastels: Everyone is obsessed with pastels, whether it’s a blue, green or a purple. So opt for pastels instead of dark colours. Pastels are usually soft hues with soothing undertones and can be perfect for light summer wear.
Blue: Being the colour of water, it ultimately has a calming effect on a person. Light blue should be preferred over navy blues during the dreary summer months.
