1-min read

Summer Special 2019: 5 Colours You Should Wear to Beat the Summer Heat

We bring to you the top 5 colours that you should be wearing this summer.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
Summer Special 2019: 5 Colours You Should Wear to Beat the Summer Heat
We bring to you the top 5 colours that you should be wearing this summer.
Summers are here and so are the blazing rays of the sun. As the temperate is getting unbearable, half of the time in the morning is spent on thinking what to wear so that one won’t sweat like a pig.

Even this scorching sun can cause one to break out. However, this can be prevented with dressing smart. So in order to help you beat the heat this summer. We bring to you the top 5 colours that you should be wearing this summer.

Bright yellow: Is it possible to have a summer list without this colour? Yellow never gets boring. This colour of sun and happiness could be worn casually as well as formally.

Red: Red is as hot as the blazing rays of the sun, it could be worn all year around. One can sport it during summer by donning a red-hued skater dress, a mini skirt or maybe a minimal tank top.

Peach: All the lighter of shades of pink can be worn this season. Peaches and baby pink are some shades that one can opt for as they absorb sweat easily and look pretty good too.

Pastels: Everyone is obsessed with pastels, whether it’s a blue, green or a purple. So opt for pastels instead of dark colours. Pastels are usually soft hues with soothing undertones and can be perfect for light summer wear.

Blue: Being the colour of water, it ultimately has a calming effect on a person. Light blue should be preferred over navy blues during the dreary summer months.
