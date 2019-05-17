Take the pledge to vote

Summer Special 2019: 5 Hair Trends You Need to Try

Before you embark on a major hair makeover, try these styles that will help keep you cool in the summer.

Trending Desk

May 17, 2019
It’s that time of the year again when the skin turns a shade darker and hair gets lighter. And while it may not be that true for the Indian climate, one cannot deny the fact that hair care during summer could be a messy affair.

While humidity may push you towards a hairdresser and ask the person to chop off your locks, but before you embark on a major hair makeover, try these styles that will help keep you cool in the summer.

Here is a list of 5 hairstyles that you need to try this summer.

Messy buns
Messy buns are the most easier to do. It doesn’t require much effort and can easily be recreated. It’s a saviour trust me. It will go with anything and everything in your wardrobe. For this, all you need to do is put your hair in a ponytail and then gather it on the top of your head and pin it in place with a couple of bobby pins.

Braids
Braids are something which keeps hair away from the face. It also helps in maintaining long hair. This is something most people are familiar with; braids could be fun too if styled in different ways. There are fishtail braids, French braids, Dutch braids.




Ponytails
A classic ponytail is an ultimate hairstyle on a scorching summer day. One can even do a half up and half down look. All one needs to do is gather upper half of their hair into a ponytail and leave the rest.



Crown braids
Crown braids help to keep hair in place. It might be difficult to do and it might hurt one’s arms but this is a perfect summer look accentuated by adding flowers to make it more summery.



Double Dutch braids
Double Dutch braids are a saviour when you have a bad hair day because it looks amazing on greasy hair on summer days.

