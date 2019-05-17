Summer Special 2019: 5 Hair Trends You Need to Try

It’s that time of the year again when the skin turns a shade darker and hair gets lighter. And while it may not be that true for the Indian climate, one cannot deny the fact that hair care during summer could be a messy affair.While humidity may push you towards a hairdresser and ask the person to chop off your locks, but before you embark on a major hair makeover, try these styles that will help keep you cool in the summer.Here is a list of 5 hairstyles that you need to try this summer.Messy buns are the most easier to do. It doesn’t require much effort and can easily be recreated. It’s a saviour trust me. It will go with anything and everything in your wardrobe. For this, all you need to do is put your hair in a ponytail and then gather it on the top of your head and pin it in place with a couple of bobby pins.Braids are something which keeps hair away from the face. It also helps in maintaining long hair. This is something most people are familiar with; braids could be fun too if styled in different ways. There are fishtail braids, French braids, Dutch braids.A classic ponytail is an ultimate hairstyle on a scorching summer day. One can even do a half up and half down look. All one needs to do is gather upper half of their hair into a ponytail and leave the rest.Crown braids help to keep hair in place. It might be difficult to do and it might hurt one’s arms but this is a perfect summer look accentuated by adding flowers to make it more summery.Double Dutch braids are a saviour when you have a bad hair day because it looks amazing on greasy hair on summer days.