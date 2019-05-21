Take the pledge to vote

Summer Special 2019: 5 Home Remedies to Get Glowing Skin this Summer

Scroll down for 5 home remedies that can help you get glowing skin this summer.

Trending Desk

May 21, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
Representative Image/Getty images
It’s that time of the year again when the classic cool lemonade is preferred over a piping cup of tea and every other shop has its own summer special menu that is high on taste and less in spices. Along with it, the rise in mercury level makes the heat unbearable and our already active glands get hyperactive, resulting in itchy rashes, sunburn and premature ageing. And even though Vitamin D is essential for our bones, excess of anything is bad.

To have an effective skincare routine, you need to determine your skin type and how it reacts to a particular home remedy. So in order to help you determine what works for you, here are 5 home remedies that can help you get glowing skin this summer.

Coffee body exfoliator: As a natural exfoliator, it can help with dry and dead skin. It could also give a real glow to hair by adding that extra shine. It could be used as a face mask or as a whole body exfoliator.

Orange peel facemask: Orange peel can act as a great antioxidant. It has vitamin C which can help in removing tan. To make your own orange peel facemask all you need is orange peel powder, some yoghurt and organic honey.

Tea bags as eye mask: Tea bags can help with dark and puffy eyes. Green, black and herbal tea bags can be used as a remedy.

Cucumber face mist: Since cucumber has a cooling effect on the skin. It could be used as a toner or a facial mist. It also helps in shrinking skin pores if used regularly.

Egg mask: Egg mask helps in cleaning pores of all impurities and oil. It even works as a great moisturizer. So in order to make a mask, all you need to do is beat an egg white with some lemon juice.
