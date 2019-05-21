English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Summer Special 2019: 5 Home Remedies to Get Glowing Skin this Summer
Scroll down for 5 home remedies that can help you get glowing skin this summer.
Representative Image/Getty images
Loading...
It’s that time of the year again when the classic cool lemonade is preferred over a piping cup of tea and every other shop has its own summer special menu that is high on taste and less in spices. Along with it, the rise in mercury level makes the heat unbearable and our already active glands get hyperactive, resulting in itchy rashes, sunburn and premature ageing. And even though Vitamin D is essential for our bones, excess of anything is bad.
To have an effective skincare routine, you need to determine your skin type and how it reacts to a particular home remedy. So in order to help you determine what works for you, here are 5 home remedies that can help you get glowing skin this summer.
Coffee body exfoliator: As a natural exfoliator, it can help with dry and dead skin. It could also give a real glow to hair by adding that extra shine. It could be used as a face mask or as a whole body exfoliator.
Orange peel facemask: Orange peel can act as a great antioxidant. It has vitamin C which can help in removing tan. To make your own orange peel facemask all you need is orange peel powder, some yoghurt and organic honey.
Tea bags as eye mask: Tea bags can help with dark and puffy eyes. Green, black and herbal tea bags can be used as a remedy.
Cucumber face mist: Since cucumber has a cooling effect on the skin. It could be used as a toner or a facial mist. It also helps in shrinking skin pores if used regularly.
Egg mask: Egg mask helps in cleaning pores of all impurities and oil. It even works as a great moisturizer. So in order to make a mask, all you need to do is beat an egg white with some lemon juice.
To have an effective skincare routine, you need to determine your skin type and how it reacts to a particular home remedy. So in order to help you determine what works for you, here are 5 home remedies that can help you get glowing skin this summer.
Coffee body exfoliator: As a natural exfoliator, it can help with dry and dead skin. It could also give a real glow to hair by adding that extra shine. It could be used as a face mask or as a whole body exfoliator.
Orange peel facemask: Orange peel can act as a great antioxidant. It has vitamin C which can help in removing tan. To make your own orange peel facemask all you need is orange peel powder, some yoghurt and organic honey.
Tea bags as eye mask: Tea bags can help with dark and puffy eyes. Green, black and herbal tea bags can be used as a remedy.
Cucumber face mist: Since cucumber has a cooling effect on the skin. It could be used as a toner or a facial mist. It also helps in shrinking skin pores if used regularly.
Egg mask: Egg mask helps in cleaning pores of all impurities and oil. It even works as a great moisturizer. So in order to make a mask, all you need to do is beat an egg white with some lemon juice.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni Reveals Post-retirement Ambitions With New Video
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: PUBG-Themed Flatmate Ad in Gurgaon is Looking For a New 'Squad Member'
- A Champion Speaks | Didn't Say 'You've Dropped the World Cup' to Gibbs: Waugh
- Niki Lauda, Formula 1 Legend Horrendously Burned in Fireball Crash 42 Years Ago, Dies Aged 70
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results