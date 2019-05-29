Summer Special 2019: 5 Perfect Hilly Escapes for This Coming Weekend

Is the heat getting too much? Well, summers in India have always been unbearable. With a rise in temperature, the heat and humidity are also rising and one might be exhausted of 2019 summer already. And the possibility is that the only thing helping you get through work is to imagine yourself in an exotic location. However, it’s time that you stop imaging and start planning.So take a couple of days off, and get away to recharge your energy. And don’t worry if you can’t ask for extra holidays. These places can even be visited for a long weekend.So here is a list of places that you need to visit if you want to escape this scorching heat:: It has a beautiful landscape with an amazing atmosphere which will help one to ease off the daily stress. This place is perfect for adventure lovers as one can go for trekking. Places that you need to visit here are Rohtang Pass and Beas Kund.: It is a paradise for travel junkies, as it offers some thrilling and exciting adventure sports to tourists. The temperature here is ideal to chill. And one can even spend some quality time with their family.: Located 270km away from Delhi, this is a perfect weekend getaway one can hope for. Surrounded by greenery, one can have a peaceful time here.: Dalhousie is known as the “Switzerland” of India, has its own charm. The mesmerizing beauty and the beautiful hillocks are the highlights of this place. You can go for lake visits if want to have some time alone.: If you want to experience the ambience of nature, then this is the perfect hill station to visit. You can even set up camps to experience the other side of the mountains. Other than this one can even go to Jim Corbett National Park.