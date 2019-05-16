English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Summer Special 2019: 5 Tips for Indoor Plant Care
Here are the 5 most important tips to give you a head start to get your indoor plants ready to handle the heat.
Plant a garden
Loading...
Summer is finally here, so is the time to get your indoor plants ready to handle the heat. But there is nothing to worry. As there is plenty you can do in advance. So here are the 5 most important tips to give you a head start.
Water Deeply
One of the most important things for any plant is water. Potting soil should be kept moist, but not wet since overwatering can kill plants. In summers there is a need to check plants soil moisture level more frequently than normal. It could be either done by a moisture meter, or by finger test.
Provide shade
Since plants can get sunburnt too it is important to move them further into the house so that they can be spared from harsh lights of the sun.
Promote high humidity
Plants should be frequently misted through periods of heat so as to promote humidity. To create a little humid microclimate for your plant you could take a vessel and fill it with water and pebbles and set a pot on top of it.
Don’t fertilize a plant
A stressed plant should never be fertilized until it fully recovers. Wait for it to cool down.
Know when your plant is stressed
It’s important to recognize what the plant is dealing with. Some common signs of stress are:
1. Foliage may look pale if stressed.
2. Flowers and leaves will drop off when a plant is stressed.
Water Deeply
One of the most important things for any plant is water. Potting soil should be kept moist, but not wet since overwatering can kill plants. In summers there is a need to check plants soil moisture level more frequently than normal. It could be either done by a moisture meter, or by finger test.
Provide shade
Since plants can get sunburnt too it is important to move them further into the house so that they can be spared from harsh lights of the sun.
Promote high humidity
Plants should be frequently misted through periods of heat so as to promote humidity. To create a little humid microclimate for your plant you could take a vessel and fill it with water and pebbles and set a pot on top of it.
Don’t fertilize a plant
A stressed plant should never be fertilized until it fully recovers. Wait for it to cool down.
Know when your plant is stressed
It’s important to recognize what the plant is dealing with. Some common signs of stress are:
1. Foliage may look pale if stressed.
2. Flowers and leaves will drop off when a plant is stressed.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth Samthaan Takes Care of an Ill Erica Fernandes on Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Set
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results