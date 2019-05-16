Take the pledge to vote

Summer Special 2019: 5 Tips for Indoor Plant Care

Here are the 5 most important tips to give you a head start to get your indoor plants ready to handle the heat.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 16, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
Summer is finally here, so is the time to get your indoor plants ready to handle the heat. But there is nothing to worry. As there is plenty you can do in advance. So here are the 5 most important tips to give you a head start.

Water Deeply
One of the most important things for any plant is water. Potting soil should be kept moist, but not wet since overwatering can kill plants. In summers there is a need to check plants soil moisture level more frequently than normal. It could be either done by a moisture meter, or by finger test.

Provide shade
Since plants can get sunburnt too it is important to move them further into the house so that they can be spared from harsh lights of the sun.

Promote high humidity
Plants should be frequently misted through periods of heat so as to promote humidity. To create a little humid microclimate for your plant you could take a vessel and fill it with water and pebbles and set a pot on top of it.

Don’t fertilize a plant
A stressed plant should never be fertilized until it fully recovers. Wait for it to cool down.

Know when your plant is stressed
It’s important to recognize what the plant is dealing with. Some common signs of stress are:

1. Foliage may look pale if stressed.
2. Flowers and leaves will drop off when a plant is stressed.
