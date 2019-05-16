Summer Special 2019: 5 Tips to Lose Weight with Minimum Exercise

Summer is here and losing those extra kilos while running under the sun just got that much more difficult. While soaring temperatures outside during summer may make you think otherwise, it is actually better as unlike winter and rainy season, it doesn’t make you sluggish and lazy. As summer for 2019 sets in, here are 7 easy things one can do to start slimming down and looking great, without facing the gruelling summer heat and humidity.8 glasses of water a day hydrates the body and makes it function better. This includes the muscles, organs and cells. Drinking the right amount of water flushes the toxins from the body and burns fat much quicker than if one is dehydrated.The unbearable heat and humidity from summer often steer us towards sodas, energy drinks as well as sweetened tea and coffee. However, abstaining is the keyword as they add a lot of calories to one's daily intake and cutting them out can help a person lose a few extra pounds.Physical activity, at dawn and dusk: The more physically active you are, the more calories you burn, and the more fat you will lose. Engage in a few different physical activities each day to burn calories. You can take brisk walks or play with your children in the backyard, during the dawn or dusk when the heat of the day is not at its peak.Start your day with a healthy breakfast and follow it up with something every 3-4 hours throughout the day. Eating frequently keeps metabolism running so strong that one loses weight more easily. When one does not eat enough, the body slows everything down and losing weight becomes tedious.Try including a source of protein in each meal or snack since it gets digested more slowly than carbohydrates, which means you won't get hungry that easily. Chicken, fish, eggs, nuts, beans and tofu are all excellent sources of protein.If you have a sweet tooth and cannot live without your daily dose of sweet, go natural. Eat fresh fruits. Fruits like apples and bananas can curb the sweet cravings your body demands.