English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Summer Special 2019: 5 Tips to Lose Weight with Minimum Exercise
As summer for 2019 sets in, here are 7 easy things one can do to start slimming down and looking great, without facing the gruelling summer heat and humidity
(Photo courtesy: Representative Image/ AFP Relaxnews/ mediaphotos/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Summer is here and losing those extra kilos while running under the sun just got that much more difficult. While soaring temperatures outside during summer may make you think otherwise, it is actually better as unlike winter and rainy season, it doesn’t make you sluggish and lazy. As summer for 2019 sets in, here are 7 easy things one can do to start slimming down and looking great, without facing the gruelling summer heat and humidity.
Drink more water
8 glasses of water a day hydrates the body and makes it function better. This includes the muscles, organs and cells. Drinking the right amount of water flushes the toxins from the body and burns fat much quicker than if one is dehydrated.
Say no to sweetened drinks
The unbearable heat and humidity from summer often steer us towards sodas, energy drinks as well as sweetened tea and coffee. However, abstaining is the keyword as they add a lot of calories to one's daily intake and cutting them out can help a person lose a few extra pounds.
Physical activity, at dawn and dusk: The more physically active you are, the more calories you burn, and the more fat you will lose. Engage in a few different physical activities each day to burn calories. You can take brisk walks or play with your children in the backyard, during the dawn or dusk when the heat of the day is not at its peak.
Start with a healthy breakfast
Start your day with a healthy breakfast and follow it up with something every 3-4 hours throughout the day. Eating frequently keeps metabolism running so strong that one loses weight more easily. When one does not eat enough, the body slows everything down and losing weight becomes tedious.
Include protein in each meal
Try including a source of protein in each meal or snack since it gets digested more slowly than carbohydrates, which means you won't get hungry that easily. Chicken, fish, eggs, nuts, beans and tofu are all excellent sources of protein.
Go natural for sweet cravings
If you have a sweet tooth and cannot live without your daily dose of sweet, go natural. Eat fresh fruits. Fruits like apples and bananas can curb the sweet cravings your body demands.
Drink more water
8 glasses of water a day hydrates the body and makes it function better. This includes the muscles, organs and cells. Drinking the right amount of water flushes the toxins from the body and burns fat much quicker than if one is dehydrated.
Say no to sweetened drinks
The unbearable heat and humidity from summer often steer us towards sodas, energy drinks as well as sweetened tea and coffee. However, abstaining is the keyword as they add a lot of calories to one's daily intake and cutting them out can help a person lose a few extra pounds.
Physical activity, at dawn and dusk: The more physically active you are, the more calories you burn, and the more fat you will lose. Engage in a few different physical activities each day to burn calories. You can take brisk walks or play with your children in the backyard, during the dawn or dusk when the heat of the day is not at its peak.
Start with a healthy breakfast
Start your day with a healthy breakfast and follow it up with something every 3-4 hours throughout the day. Eating frequently keeps metabolism running so strong that one loses weight more easily. When one does not eat enough, the body slows everything down and losing weight becomes tedious.
Include protein in each meal
Try including a source of protein in each meal or snack since it gets digested more slowly than carbohydrates, which means you won't get hungry that easily. Chicken, fish, eggs, nuts, beans and tofu are all excellent sources of protein.
Go natural for sweet cravings
If you have a sweet tooth and cannot live without your daily dose of sweet, go natural. Eat fresh fruits. Fruits like apples and bananas can curb the sweet cravings your body demands.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vicky Kaushal Cuts Burger and Fries Cake on 31st Birthday
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 With Version 0.12.5 Update Will Start Rolling Out on May 17: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results