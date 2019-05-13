Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Summer Special 2019: 5 Tips to Take Care of Your Pets During Summer

Here are a few ways to keep your pet cool and comfortable during the summer months.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 13, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Summer Special 2019: 5 Tips to Take Care of Your Pets During Summer
Here are a few ways to keep your pet cool and comfortable during the summer months.
Loading...
Summer may be the time for mellow breezes and evening parties, but while you may be having fun, your furry friends may not agree. One has to realize that pets have a normal body temperature that is warmer than the average human body and thus it can get extremely challenging for them, with their built-in fur coat, to thrive in the heat. However, fear not, there are little ways to keep our pet cool and comfortable during the summer months.

Avoid exposure to heat as much as possible: Dogs release heat through their paw pads and by panting. Dehydration can be a major problem for pets during the hot weather. According to experts, animals with flat faces—like Pugs and Persian cats—can not pant as effectively and are therefore more susceptible to heat stroke. Provide plenty of drinking water to your pet during the summers.

Beware of bugs: Summer sees abundance in bugs that manage to invade our homes. Not only these bugs carry diseases, but the ways people try to ward them off can also cause problems for our pets. Fertilizers and pesticides may help maintain the garden, but they can be very dangerous for your pet.

Avoid parked cars for any period of time: Every year during summer, a number of pets suffer from heatstroke and die because they had been left in parked vehicles each summer. A number of animals who are left in parked cars suffer brain damage and die from heatstroke. Please abstain from keeping your furry friends locked inside a car. Inform authorities if you find someone doing the same.

Pets and sunscreen: Some pets with short fine hair and pink skin can be susceptible to sunburn. Talk to your veterinarian about which types of sunscreen are safest on your pet's skin, and follow up by routinely applying sunscreen as part of your summer routine.

Make sure they're fed a balanced nutritionally complete and energy dense diet: While dogs tend to eat less in summer in an effort to reduce body temperature, a lot of pet owners tend to feed home-made diets like curds and rice during the summer, but it is very important to note that this food contains more water and does not have adequate levels of energy, vitamins, minerals. Make sure their diet contains the requisite food needed for their wellbeing.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram