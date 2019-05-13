Summer Special 2019: 5 Tips to Take Care of Your Pets During Summer

Summer may be the time for mellow breezes and evening parties, but while you may be having fun, your furry friends may not agree. One has to realize that pets have a normal body temperature that is warmer than the average human body and thus it can get extremely challenging for them, with their built-in fur coat, to thrive in the heat. However, fear not, there are little ways to keep our pet cool and comfortable during the summer months.: Dogs release heat through their paw pads and by panting. Dehydration can be a major problem for pets during the hot weather. According to experts, animals with flat faces—like Pugs and Persian cats—can not pant as effectively and are therefore more susceptible to heat stroke. Provide plenty of drinking water to your pet during the summers.: Summer sees abundance in bugs that manage to invade our homes. Not only these bugs carry diseases, but the ways people try to ward them off can also cause problems for our pets. Fertilizers and pesticides may help maintain the garden, but they can be very dangerous for your pet.: Every year during summer, a number of pets suffer from heatstroke and die because they had been left in parked vehicles each summer. A number of animals who are left in parked cars suffer brain damage and die from heatstroke. Please abstain from keeping your furry friends locked inside a car. Inform authorities if you find someone doing the same.: Some pets with short fine hair and pink skin can be susceptible to sunburn. Talk to your veterinarian about which types of sunscreen are safest on your pet's skin, and follow up by routinely applying sunscreen as part of your summer routine.: While dogs tend to eat less in summer in an effort to reduce body temperature, a lot of pet owners tend to feed home-made diets like curds and rice during the summer, but it is very important to note that this food contains more water and does not have adequate levels of energy, vitamins, minerals. Make sure their diet contains the requisite food needed for their wellbeing.