English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Summer Special 2019: 5 Tips to Take Care of Your Pets During Summer
Here are a few ways to keep your pet cool and comfortable during the summer months.
Here are a few ways to keep your pet cool and comfortable during the summer months.
Loading...
Summer may be the time for mellow breezes and evening parties, but while you may be having fun, your furry friends may not agree. One has to realize that pets have a normal body temperature that is warmer than the average human body and thus it can get extremely challenging for them, with their built-in fur coat, to thrive in the heat. However, fear not, there are little ways to keep our pet cool and comfortable during the summer months.
Avoid exposure to heat as much as possible: Dogs release heat through their paw pads and by panting. Dehydration can be a major problem for pets during the hot weather. According to experts, animals with flat faces—like Pugs and Persian cats—can not pant as effectively and are therefore more susceptible to heat stroke. Provide plenty of drinking water to your pet during the summers.
Beware of bugs: Summer sees abundance in bugs that manage to invade our homes. Not only these bugs carry diseases, but the ways people try to ward them off can also cause problems for our pets. Fertilizers and pesticides may help maintain the garden, but they can be very dangerous for your pet.
Avoid parked cars for any period of time: Every year during summer, a number of pets suffer from heatstroke and die because they had been left in parked vehicles each summer. A number of animals who are left in parked cars suffer brain damage and die from heatstroke. Please abstain from keeping your furry friends locked inside a car. Inform authorities if you find someone doing the same.
Pets and sunscreen: Some pets with short fine hair and pink skin can be susceptible to sunburn. Talk to your veterinarian about which types of sunscreen are safest on your pet's skin, and follow up by routinely applying sunscreen as part of your summer routine.
Make sure they're fed a balanced nutritionally complete and energy dense diet: While dogs tend to eat less in summer in an effort to reduce body temperature, a lot of pet owners tend to feed home-made diets like curds and rice during the summer, but it is very important to note that this food contains more water and does not have adequate levels of energy, vitamins, minerals. Make sure their diet contains the requisite food needed for their wellbeing.
Avoid exposure to heat as much as possible: Dogs release heat through their paw pads and by panting. Dehydration can be a major problem for pets during the hot weather. According to experts, animals with flat faces—like Pugs and Persian cats—can not pant as effectively and are therefore more susceptible to heat stroke. Provide plenty of drinking water to your pet during the summers.
Beware of bugs: Summer sees abundance in bugs that manage to invade our homes. Not only these bugs carry diseases, but the ways people try to ward them off can also cause problems for our pets. Fertilizers and pesticides may help maintain the garden, but they can be very dangerous for your pet.
Avoid parked cars for any period of time: Every year during summer, a number of pets suffer from heatstroke and die because they had been left in parked vehicles each summer. A number of animals who are left in parked cars suffer brain damage and die from heatstroke. Please abstain from keeping your furry friends locked inside a car. Inform authorities if you find someone doing the same.
Pets and sunscreen: Some pets with short fine hair and pink skin can be susceptible to sunburn. Talk to your veterinarian about which types of sunscreen are safest on your pet's skin, and follow up by routinely applying sunscreen as part of your summer routine.
Make sure they're fed a balanced nutritionally complete and energy dense diet: While dogs tend to eat less in summer in an effort to reduce body temperature, a lot of pet owners tend to feed home-made diets like curds and rice during the summer, but it is very important to note that this food contains more water and does not have adequate levels of energy, vitamins, minerals. Make sure their diet contains the requisite food needed for their wellbeing.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 Final | Season Review: How The Indian World Cup Squad Fared
- Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
- 'RCB Girl' Opens up About the 'Abuse, Trauma and Mental Torture' after She Went 'Viral'
- Honda To Continue Selling Diesel Models Post BS-VI Regulations
- IPL 2019 Final | MI Youngsters Line Up for Pictures & Autographs with Tendulkar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results