Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

Summer special 2019: Here are Tips to Keep the House Cool Without AC

Here is the list of things that you can try to keep the house temperature down this summer.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 25, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Summer special 2019: Here are Tips to Keep the House Cool Without AC
File pic. (Image: Shutterstock)
Loading...
So how many times you have skipped a nap just because it was too hot and sticky to sleep? With the summers in full swing, it’s like every other night that we wake up drenched in sweat. While many people resort to an air conditioner to keep their homes cool, it might not be an affordable option as it drains one's pockets as well. So is it possible to keep home cool without an air conditioner? Well yes.

One doesn’t need a fancy machine to keep the temperature down in a house. It’s all about some tricks and DIY projects. So here is the list of things that you can try to keep the house temperature down this summer:

Make your own DIY air conditioner: To make your own DIY air conditioner all you need to do is position a bowl of ice in front of a fan, this will ensure that the cool air circulates in the room.

Close your blinds: Up to 30% of the heat comes from the window, so it becomes important to close your blinds from late morning until early evening. This small move will make your room 10-15 degrees cooler.
Use a Damp curtain: This is quite similar to putting ice in front of the fan. In this method, all you need to do is damp a curtain and hang in front of the door or a window. This will make the room breathable.

Sleep like an Egyptian: I am pretty sure you are aware of this trick. And if haven’t tried it yet, you need to as soon as possible. In this method, you actually sleep using a slightly wet sheet in place of a normal blanket. We recommend laying the damp sheet on top of a dry sheet so that it won’t feel uncomfortable.

Unplug: Since plugging electronics into socket produces heat, unplug all the unnecessary appliances when not in use. Even if the electronics are turned off, it will still produce energy. So it becomes important to literally unplug it.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram