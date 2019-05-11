English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Summer special 2019: Here’s How You Can Engage Children During Vacations
Here are some affordable options to help you to keep your children entertained during the long summer holidays.
Representative Image: Getty Images
Loading...
Summer is here and for those with youngsters back home, this is also the time that the summer vacations start. And while it may seem like a prospective lifesaver for children, whose relationship with their school are rocky at the best of the times, youngsters at home, the whole day, could be trying times for even the most affectionate and docile of parents. When children are home all day, they get bored easily, which often leads to whining or other forms of mischief.
It is important that you are able to devise a way to maintain both your sanity and theirs and here are some affordable options to help you along during the long summer holidays.
Gift them boredom
Yes, let your children get bored. With a life that is more scheduled than yours, the first thing that happens when they get time on your hands is getting bored. However, boredom is not that bad a thing. According to experts, boredom is essential for learning creativity.
Create a chore chart
If you prefer other modes of keeping your youngsters busy, teach them responsibility with a chore chart. You could create a chart where they are told to do chores like making their bed or feeding the pet, or you could create a system where if they do some chore they are paid for it. The amount for each chore could be predetermined and written down by you on the chart prior to engaging them.
Take them to the library
Sadly, a dying habit, you could set aside a weekly hour where you take them to the local library and teach them about the wonders of the written word and the beauty of the tome.
Plant a garden
Maybe you can get your children into the healthy hobby of planting plants and taking care of them. Start off with something easy like a few pulses or corns but allow your child some autonomy over it and a sense of responsibility. Let them choose the layout and be entirely responsible for the plants.
Pick up some board games
If nothing else works maybe you can pick up some board games and create an evening ritual. Games like Pictionary and Monopoly would not only help your children enjoy but teach them new skills as well. Yes, you might need to invest some money in it, but it will be worth it.
Check out local summer workshops
A lot of time, organisations and clubs come up with summer camps and events that one can enroll their children into. From classes on robotics to culinary classes for children, these can provide welcome diversions from summertime boredom for children during the summer vacations.
It is important that you are able to devise a way to maintain both your sanity and theirs and here are some affordable options to help you along during the long summer holidays.
Gift them boredom
Yes, let your children get bored. With a life that is more scheduled than yours, the first thing that happens when they get time on your hands is getting bored. However, boredom is not that bad a thing. According to experts, boredom is essential for learning creativity.
Create a chore chart
If you prefer other modes of keeping your youngsters busy, teach them responsibility with a chore chart. You could create a chart where they are told to do chores like making their bed or feeding the pet, or you could create a system where if they do some chore they are paid for it. The amount for each chore could be predetermined and written down by you on the chart prior to engaging them.
Take them to the library
Sadly, a dying habit, you could set aside a weekly hour where you take them to the local library and teach them about the wonders of the written word and the beauty of the tome.
Plant a garden
Maybe you can get your children into the healthy hobby of planting plants and taking care of them. Start off with something easy like a few pulses or corns but allow your child some autonomy over it and a sense of responsibility. Let them choose the layout and be entirely responsible for the plants.
Pick up some board games
If nothing else works maybe you can pick up some board games and create an evening ritual. Games like Pictionary and Monopoly would not only help your children enjoy but teach them new skills as well. Yes, you might need to invest some money in it, but it will be worth it.
Check out local summer workshops
A lot of time, organisations and clubs come up with summer camps and events that one can enroll their children into. From classes on robotics to culinary classes for children, these can provide welcome diversions from summertime boredom for children during the summer vacations.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Student of the Year 2 Box Office Day 1: Tiger-Ananya-Tara’s Film Earns Rs 12.06 Crore
- Samsung 64MP Smartphone Camera Sensor: How it Works, and Why it Matters
- US Senators Accuse Amazon of Infringing Parental Consent and Privacy with Alexa
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
- Smith Continues Impressive Recent Form in Australia's Win Over NZ XI
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results