»
Summer special 2019: Here’s How You Can Prevent Your Makeup from Melting

Here's how you can survive these hot months of summer without worrying about your makeup if you revamp your makeup routine.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 25, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
How much time do you spend in the morning perfecting your makeup? And how long does the makeup last for? Well, while summer brings a lot of happy memories but smearing mascara and sticky lipstick can ruin it all. Flaky foundation and sweaty makeup makes us feel like we have completely wasted our time by even bothering with a beauty routine in the first place.

However, you can survive these hot months of summer without worrying about your makeup, if you revamp your makeup routine.

So here are the few tips that you can adopt this summer to prevent your makeup from melting:
•Prime your face: Primer is an important part of any makeup routine as it creates a barrier between skin and makeup. It ensures smooth application of makeup along with keeping the makeup intact which helps in preventing the makeup from melting.

•Mix it up (sunscreen and moisturizer): Skipping sunscreen in this summer heat can really have a bad effect on your skin. So use a sunscreen with a minimum of 30 SPF. You can even apply sunscreen with mixing it with a moisturizer which has some SPF in it as well. Applying it together will help you get a consistency which is neither too dry nor too moist.

•Blot your makeup: Instead of powering your makeup every now and then, you can blot it out. Powers tend to take in the heat, which makes your face super unattractive. So it is better to stick to cream-based formulas.
•Keep it light: Always remember that in summers less is better. So use only essentials and ensure that you don’t go too heavy on base. BB creams can be preferred instead of full coverage foundations.

•Use waterproof alternatives: It is always better to invest in products that are waterproof. So choose alternatives which won’t melt off easily. Normal mascara can be switched o waterproof one. And liquid eyeliners can be preferred over pencil eyeliners.
