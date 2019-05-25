English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Summer special 2019: Here’s How You Can Prevent Your Makeup from Melting
Here's how you can survive these hot months of summer without worrying about your makeup if you revamp your makeup routine.
(Photo: Laura Mercier/ Instagram)
Loading...
How much time do you spend in the morning perfecting your makeup? And how long does the makeup last for? Well, while summer brings a lot of happy memories but smearing mascara and sticky lipstick can ruin it all. Flaky foundation and sweaty makeup makes us feel like we have completely wasted our time by even bothering with a beauty routine in the first place.
However, you can survive these hot months of summer without worrying about your makeup, if you revamp your makeup routine.
So here are the few tips that you can adopt this summer to prevent your makeup from melting:
•Prime your face: Primer is an important part of any makeup routine as it creates a barrier between skin and makeup. It ensures smooth application of makeup along with keeping the makeup intact which helps in preventing the makeup from melting.
•Mix it up (sunscreen and moisturizer): Skipping sunscreen in this summer heat can really have a bad effect on your skin. So use a sunscreen with a minimum of 30 SPF. You can even apply sunscreen with mixing it with a moisturizer which has some SPF in it as well. Applying it together will help you get a consistency which is neither too dry nor too moist.
•Blot your makeup: Instead of powering your makeup every now and then, you can blot it out. Powers tend to take in the heat, which makes your face super unattractive. So it is better to stick to cream-based formulas.
•Keep it light: Always remember that in summers less is better. So use only essentials and ensure that you don’t go too heavy on base. BB creams can be preferred instead of full coverage foundations.
•Use waterproof alternatives: It is always better to invest in products that are waterproof. So choose alternatives which won’t melt off easily. Normal mascara can be switched o waterproof one. And liquid eyeliners can be preferred over pencil eyeliners.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
However, you can survive these hot months of summer without worrying about your makeup, if you revamp your makeup routine.
So here are the few tips that you can adopt this summer to prevent your makeup from melting:
•Prime your face: Primer is an important part of any makeup routine as it creates a barrier between skin and makeup. It ensures smooth application of makeup along with keeping the makeup intact which helps in preventing the makeup from melting.
•Mix it up (sunscreen and moisturizer): Skipping sunscreen in this summer heat can really have a bad effect on your skin. So use a sunscreen with a minimum of 30 SPF. You can even apply sunscreen with mixing it with a moisturizer which has some SPF in it as well. Applying it together will help you get a consistency which is neither too dry nor too moist.
•Blot your makeup: Instead of powering your makeup every now and then, you can blot it out. Powers tend to take in the heat, which makes your face super unattractive. So it is better to stick to cream-based formulas.
•Keep it light: Always remember that in summers less is better. So use only essentials and ensure that you don’t go too heavy on base. BB creams can be preferred instead of full coverage foundations.
•Use waterproof alternatives: It is always better to invest in products that are waterproof. So choose alternatives which won’t melt off easily. Normal mascara can be switched o waterproof one. And liquid eyeliners can be preferred over pencil eyeliners.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
- Meet the Award-Winning Italian Photojournalist Who Captured Tamil Nadu's Farmer Suicides
- Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 5 Headline Making Moments From Koffee with Karan
- Assam Sprint Queen Hima Das Wins Off the Track Too, Secures First Division in Class XII Exam
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results