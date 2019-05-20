Summer Special 2019: Try These 5 Essential Oils to Keep Your Skin Healthy

While healthy eating and drinking are imperative for seeing off the scorching Indian summers, it is also necessary to take good care of your skin. The hot and dry weather invites skin problems like bug bites and sunburns, which have to be dealt with utter care and sensitivity.Essential oils can not only help you take care of your skin by providing a soothing sensation but also leave you with a pleasant aroma.So, this summer, try these essential oils for skin care routine:1.Stress and anxiety keep your body at a regular conflict with oneself, leading to lack of sleep, which is also known as insomnia. This made also lead to ageing and symptoms like dryness, wrinkles, and saggy skin. To treat this, one can use essential oils like lavender oil, oregano oil and ylang-ylang oil.2.Summers lead to a lot of factors that can make the skin go dry and rough. This is usually because of all the dust that clogs our skin and collects a lot of impurity on our skin. To clean your skin during summers, use essential oils like eucalyptus oil, lavender oil, geranium oil, chamomile oil, jasmine oil, rose oil, and patchouli oil.3.It is obvious to get irritated during summers due to all the heat and heavy routine. The day hours are longer, which also makes us imagine that we are working for a longer time, causing stress and anxiety of all sorts. To keep your body calm throughout the day during summers, use essential oils like chamomile oil, lavender oil, sweet orange oil and cardamom oil. These essential oils keep stress at bay and make you feel fresh throughout the day.4.Sunburn on your skin, which also leads to deteriorating your skin type, and making your skin look old and dull. To make your skin look fresh, use essential oils like patchouli oil, geranium oil, rose oil, cinnamon oil, clove oil and tea-tree oil. These oils keep the skin tight and prevent sagging. In addition, oils like tea-tree oil, Roman Chamomile and Lemon Eucalyptus keep bugs and insects away, keeping your skin smooth and soft as ever.5.Another major issue during summers is acne, which arises due to all the heat that is produced in the body during summers. While eating healthy is one way to keep the heat away, use essential oils like tea tree oil, rosemary oil, chamomile oil, and alkina oil, to treat your acne and skin problems like irritation and itching.