Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Summer Special 2019: Try These 5 Essential Oils to Keep Your Skin Healthy
This summer try these five essential oils for skin care routine.
(A File Photo/Image for representation.)
While healthy eating and drinking are imperative for seeing off the scorching Indian summers, it is also necessary to take good care of your skin. The hot and dry weather invites skin problems like bug bites and sunburns, which have to be dealt with utter care and sensitivity.
Essential oils can not only help you take care of your skin by providing a soothing sensation but also leave you with a pleasant aroma.
So, this summer, try these essential oils for skin care routine:
1.For Insomnia
Stress and anxiety keep your body at a regular conflict with oneself, leading to lack of sleep, which is also known as insomnia. This made also lead to ageing and symptoms like dryness, wrinkles, and saggy skin. To treat this, one can use essential oils like lavender oil, oregano oil and ylang-ylang oil.
2.For Clean Skin
Summers lead to a lot of factors that can make the skin go dry and rough. This is usually because of all the dust that clogs our skin and collects a lot of impurity on our skin. To clean your skin during summers, use essential oils like eucalyptus oil, lavender oil, geranium oil, chamomile oil, jasmine oil, rose oil, and patchouli oil.
3.For Body Relaxation
It is obvious to get irritated during summers due to all the heat and heavy routine. The day hours are longer, which also makes us imagine that we are working for a longer time, causing stress and anxiety of all sorts. To keep your body calm throughout the day during summers, use essential oils like chamomile oil, lavender oil, sweet orange oil and cardamom oil. These essential oils keep stress at bay and make you feel fresh throughout the day.
4.For Anti-Aging
Sunburn on your skin, which also leads to deteriorating your skin type, and making your skin look old and dull. To make your skin look fresh, use essential oils like patchouli oil, geranium oil, rose oil, cinnamon oil, clove oil and tea-tree oil. These oils keep the skin tight and prevent sagging. In addition, oils like tea-tree oil, Roman Chamomile and Lemon Eucalyptus keep bugs and insects away, keeping your skin smooth and soft as ever.
5.For Acne
Another major issue during summers is acne, which arises due to all the heat that is produced in the body during summers. While eating healthy is one way to keep the heat away, use essential oils like tea tree oil, rosemary oil, chamomile oil, and alkina oil, to treat your acne and skin problems like irritation and itching.
