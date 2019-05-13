Summer Special 2019: Why Summer is Good for Health

Are you complaining because it is hot outside? We understand your dilemma. Soaring temperatures during summer not only make it difficult to travel to and fro from the workplace every day but also cause a lot of difficulty in doing many other activities. From cooking your meal to waiting for a cab on the streets, everything seems stressful.With summer 2019 in full swing, everyone seems to be cribbing how terrible the soaring temperatures are. However, look at the bright side. It turns out that summer can actually be good. Wondering how? Well, here are ways in which summer can be good for your health.: Summer allows you to get your daily dose of vitamin D. A steady supply of vitamin has shown to prevent inflammation, improve bone health, improve immunity, create resistance against diseases and slow down ageing.: Summer not only introduces a horde of fruits in the market but due to the high levels of heat and humidity, we actually are likely to crave a few slices of watermelon or mangoes during summer. Other healthy summer fruits include berries, kiwis, pineapple, oranges and peaches, all of which help in preventing dehydration and provide vitamin C and E to the body. In fact, the health benefits of mango are many.: While it may leave you smelling offensive at times, it turns out that the more you sweat, the cooler the body gets and blood circulation improves. Sweat or perspiration actually helps by purging the skin of bacteria, dirt, oil and other impurities. In fact, studies show prolonged sweating releases endorphins which end up making a person feel good.: A 2016 study had found that spending just 30 minutes under the sun, in the lap of nature, could reduce the risk of high blood pressure and depression.: Research suggests that taking a break from everyday life and going on a vacation is healthy and productive in the long run. It reduces stress, boosts creativity and improves focus.: Risk of heart disease peaks during the months of winter, but reaches its lowest point during summer. While experts are yet to ascertain the exact cause but the aforementioned benefits may suggest why overall health is better during summer.