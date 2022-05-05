Summer Special: Tips To Keep in Mind Before Stepping Out

The scorching heat has borne its fangs and the heatwave is already being touted as one of the worst in years. It becomes increasingly important to take care of our health during this time as you can be easily prone to an array of heat-induced ailments like dehydration. Here’s a list of dos and don’ts to protect yourself from ailments in this heat.

Stay hydrated

We all know summers are sweaty and there is a chance of getting dehydrated when the amount of water entering the body is less than the amount that leaves. It is crucial to drink water often and not just when you are thirsty. Apart from this, you can also drink liquid juice, lemonade and coconut water.

Don’t leave your home without having breakfast

RELATED NEWS Summer Tips to Keep Your Kids Sun Safe During the Vacations

A very hectic work schedule and fast-paced life mean a lot of people do not get the time to have proper breakfast before leaving home for work. This is a very unhealthy habit as the body cycle deteriorates severely. Never keep your stomach empty for long periods of time in summer and make sure to have a filling breakfast before going out in the sun in the morning.

Do not drink cold water after coming in from the sun

Your body which has been hot from prolonged exposure to the Sun needs to get accustomed to the temperature of the room before subjecting it to a sudden change in temperature by drinking cold water. This sudden change can be harmful to the body. Have room temperature water instead. Having salad after coming home is also a good idea.

Avoiding rashes and prickly heat

Try to avoid wearing body-hugging outfits. We tend to sweat a lot in summer and tight clothes may lead to rashes and irritations on the skin. Try to go for clothes that are loose and allow air to reach your body.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.