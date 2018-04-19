Summer Tips: Add Bright Hues to Your Wardrobe to Make a Fashionable Statement

This summer, let your clothes speak your mind and add bright hues to your wardrobe to make a fashionable statement, say experts.Prernaa Lohiya, Marketing Manager, French Connection, and Samantha Chilton, Head of Design KOOVS, list some fashion trends to look out for:* With summer setting in, this season is all about bright things and their self-expression. Shades of red, bordeaux, pink and yellow are the key emanating colours along with core summer essentials like white and blue that build foundations of the wardrobe.* Fun and message driven slogan T-shirts that speak your mind, some core checkered shirts and athleisure inspired look for men are big this season. For women, soft florals and fashion infused athleisure is here to stay.* Some of the other trends this season include side striped bottoms and popper pants.* For a more ethereal look, you can choose pretty summer dresses in pastel hues as well.* The new hot colour for the summer is green and this can be seen in the form of florals, solids and patterns.* It is also that time of the season when Bohemian grunge and festival dressing is popular including details like studding, lace inserts and broderie.* Men can add an element of exploration, with utility and military accents. Also this season it's all about the prints; from contrasting resort florals to neon camo and digital oversized sleeveless shirts.* For layering, denim works wonders in summer and one can pick an embroidered denim jacket to layer a look with clean slip ons.