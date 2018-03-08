GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Summer Tips: Fabrics and Clothes to Opt for as Temperature Rises

Cotton has always been an important fabric when we think of comfort and durability.

IANS

Updated:March 8, 2018, 9:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Summer Tips: Fabrics and Clothes to Opt for as Temperature Rises
Indian film Actress Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai Airport. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Choosing the right fabric, style and fit is integral to a fashion statement in summer, say experts.

Ranu Bathwal, CEO and founder, Popup Galleria and Riddhi Jain, founder, NeceSera have shared tips for summer clothing:

* Cotton has always been an important fabric when we think of comfort and durability. Under cottons, there's Pima cotton, which is a higher quality and much softer than regular cotton. Linen, another variety of cotton, continues to be a favourite for summers.

* New combinations of Modal, micro modal and viscose with or without spandex are extremely comfortable fabrics.

* Knitwear is no longer restricted to the winters. Knitwear is now a year-round need, with cotton knit dresses, tops and lounge pants that can be worn in and outside your house.

* Style and fit: Comfort directly relates to the style and fit of the garments.

* Loungewear and athleisure: A new trend that is here to stay. People are switching to comfortable wear, that is simple and versatile. Brands are now working on capsule collections with more durable fabrics and easy-to-wear styles.

Also Watch

  • REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
  • Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
  • Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
    Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES